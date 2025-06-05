Rare Tom Brady Autographed Patriots Helmet With Throwback Logo Hits the Market With a Cheap Price Tag

Tom Brady memorabilia usually sells quickly and for hefty price tags once listed. Most items collectors seek tend to fetch hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars. But… that’s not always the case.

According to an eBay listing, there’s an autographed authentic 1980s Patriots helmet signed by Brady, with an opening bid of just $3,000. Buyers who want to skip the auction can purchase it outright for $5,500. Considering its value, it’s an absolute steal.

Perhaps the most surprising part about the listing, aside from its price, is that nearly a week after being posted, not a single bid has been placed. Some may think it’s overpriced, while others might doubt its authenticity. There’s also a chance that not many people have found it — just over 10 viewers visited the page in the last 24 hours. Whatever the case, buyers still have until next Tuesday to place a bid if they want it.

As mentioned in the intro, Brady memorabilia tends to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, most notably, his trading cards. Some of the highest prices his cards have fetched include $123k, $312k, and even $500k.

Brady’s best card

There’s one specific card of the seven-time Super Bowl champ that every collector views as his trading card magnum opus. That card is none other than the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 with a rookie signature from TB12 himself. Last month, the card sold for $3,107,372. It’s the 11th most expensive card ever sold, just behind other sporting greats like Wayne Gretzky and Mike Trout.

Also, as previously mentioned, Brady’s 2000 Bowman Chrome Refractor #236 Rookie Card sold for $498k in October 2022. Collectors regard him as one of the most valuable football trading card subjects in the business.

So, whoever gets their hands on the autographed Brady helmet could likely flip it for a solid return. It’s been authenticated by Fanatics, comes with a tamper-proof hologram and serial number, and includes lifetime verification. This item would make a great addition to any collection.

The only question is, who will take the risk and be the first buyer? After all, other factors could make this a gamble — whether it’s the helmet’s size, perceived value, or some other unknown element. That’s the risk collectors take when buying memorabilia on eBay.