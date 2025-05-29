“He Was Our Baseball Coach”: Jason Kelce Reflects on How Dad Ed Kelce ‘Inspired’ Him and Travis Kelce

A professional athlete’s journey is rarely walked alone. Behind every pro is a team of coaches, mentors, and supporters who help shape them into the best version of themselves. But often, the first coach, the one who lays the foundation, is a parent. The one who buys their first jersey, bat, glove, or ball. For many, that guiding figure is their father. That rings especially true for Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, who credit their dad, Ed Kelce, as the person who first ignited their love for football.

While their mother, Donna Kelce, is beloved by fans and played a major role in their success, it was Ed who first introduced the game to his sons. Donna, an athlete herself, competed in track and field and even took part in the Junior Olympics during high school.

Ed, on the other hand, played football in high school but, like Donna, didn’t pursue sports beyond that level. Instead, they focused on building a life—Donna working in a bank and Ed in a steel mill. Despite the demands of their jobs, Ed and Donna ensured that Jason and Travis had every opportunity to chase their dreams. They supported their love for football, nurturing it from a young age.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason described their father as a major inspiration—not just in life, but in shaping them as athletes. According to him, their father helped them fall in love with the game and fostered their competitive spirit from the start.

“I speak for Travis and I, our father has been such a huge inspiration for us in our lives and was so impactful. Just having joy for sport and competing. He was there ever step of the way. He was our baseball coach. He fueled it, so involved.”

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time, also had a father who played an instrumental role in shaping his path to greatness. Walter Gretzky didn’t leave anything to chance when it came to his son’s development on the ice. The stories of their bond and Walter’s dedication have become legendary over the years.

Every weekend, Walter would take Wayne skating on a frozen river. When the weather was warmer, they’d head to the local park, where Wayne would skate for hours. And during the harsh Canadian winters, Walter went the extra mile—building a backyard ice rink just so his son could continue practicing. He hardly missed any of his son’s practices.

His commitment laid the groundwork for Wayne’s extraordinary career and cemented his place in hockey history.