Five Young Golfers Who Will Be A Force In Professional Golf Circuit In The Next Decade

After Nick Dunlap became the eighth amateur golfer to win a PGA Tour title at The American Express, the entire golfing fraternity is in awe of his brilliance. Many experts and veteran golfers have shared their thoughts on which young golfers could be a force in the coming decade in the rich man’s sports.

The six-time major champion, Phil Mickelson, took his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his thoughts on some young golfers who will be phenomenal in the coming decades. Taking a reference from his mentioned names, let’s dig deeper into these five players who have just arrived on the professional golf circuit.

5) Caleb Surratt

The young American amateur golfer is probably an exciting talent to watch out for in the next few years. Born in Indian Trail, North Carolina, Caleb Surratt is expected to join the LIV Golf League in the 2024 season. As per the reports, he might join Jon Rahm’s new team, the Legion XIII.

The University of Tennessee player has won several amateur titles out of which the notable ones are Terra Cotta Invitational, Junior PGA Championship, and SEC Championship. He was also part of the United States team in the Arnold Palmer Cup and Walker Cup in 2023.

4) Gordon Sargent

The 20-year-old Alabama-born golfer showed a glimpse of his talent when he received the accolades of the low amateur at the 2023 US Open. Although he missed out on winning the US Amateur in 2023, he is still one of the exciting young golfers who could be a force to be reckoned with in the next decade.

Gordon Sargent was part of the United States team at the Arnold Palmer Cup (2022), Eisenhower Trophy (2022 and 2023), and the Walker Cup (2023).

3) Min Woo Lee

The 25-year-old Australian golfer is the brother of two-time women’s major champion Minjee Lee. In his brief time as a pro, he has showcased some sheer talent that might lead him to be one of the top guys in the near future.

Min Woo Lee has recorded four professional victories in his career so far. Out of which three title wins have come on the DP World Tour. He is now a full-time member of the PGA Tour and will look to claim his first title on the Northern American golf circuit as well.

2) Nick Dunlap

The youngest amateur golfer since 1915 to win a PGA Tour title, Nick Dunlap, has already recorded his name in golden letters. His victory at The American Express is currently the most talked about topic in the entire golfing fraternity.

However, the 20-year-old had been consistent in the game of golf since his early junior days. After Tiger Woods, he is only the second amateur to achieve the feat of winning the US Junior Amateur and US Amateur.

1) Ludvig Aberg

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer was part of the winning European Ryder Cup team in Rome last year. He returned with an overall record of 2-2-0 and earned two valuable points for his team. Earlier, as an amateur, he stayed on the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings for 29 weeks. He has also received the prestigious Ben Hogan Award for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023

Ludvig Aberg has in knocking on the doors of professional golf for quite some time now. He has already recorded his maiden victories on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. The 2023 Swedish Golfer of The Year will look to capitalize on his talents and skillset and be a force in the coming decade.

The list has the top five young golfers who could dominate the game of golf in the coming decade as per Mickelson’s thoughts. There are a few more young players such as Sam Bennett, Nicolai Hojgaard, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Rasmus Hojgaard who will certainly climb to the top sometime or the other in future.