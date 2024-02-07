The LIV Golfer Who Needed Tyrell Hatton To Check Him Into A Las Vegas Hotel

Tyrell Hatton shared how Jon Rahm‘s teammate Caleb Surratt needed Hatton’s reference to check into a Las Vegas hotel due to age restrictions. The signing of Surratt for Rahm’s team was unexpected, as he left amateur golf to turn pro.

Surratt has stepped into professional golf from amateur golf in a very short period of time, and he barely expected that as he checked into a hotel for the team event, it would become a problem for him. Then, as the team faced the media before the event, Hatton explained how Surratt’s age created a massive issue for the entire squad. Let’s take a look at what happened!

Tyrell Hatton Shares The Hotel Check-In Issue Faced By Jon Rahm’s Team

He started narrating the entire story,

“Checking in yesterday, I kind of kept looking over to Caleb, and he was looking over at me quite nervous, so once I finished checking in, I sort of wandered over to make sure that he was okay, and as I got there, the lady checking him in said that he needed someone over 21 to be on the reservation to allow him to stay in the room.”

The matter was resolved after Hatton handed over his driving license to Surratt. Despite his age, the young golfer left everyone astounded by his terrific performance at Mayakoba and finished T13 to help his team clinch the team trophy. Even Rahm takes pride and confidence in including the golfer on his team.

“He might be 19, but first time he ever walked me through his process to make this decision is about as mature as it came. He showed me real quick that he was ready. He was ready to make the jump.”

The young golfer thinks professional golf is the stage for him from where he can learn and get equipped with winning. Thus, he plans to fully utilize this opportunity for prospects.

Thus, as the golfer approaches his career after university, his pace will take him further in golf and it is to see how he performs in the Las Vegas event after such an interesting hotel experience.