Paige Spiranac Makes Surprising Predictions About The American Express Tournament

The OG Insta golf girl Paige Spiranac always makes predictions before any important PGA Tour tournament. Recently, she shared a story on her Instagram and picked a few golfers for the upcoming American Express 2024. While some of her picks were well-established players, a few were surprising.

Spiranac picked a total of six players in three categories. The first were the players whom she would love to see this week. They were seven-time and two-time winners on the PGA Tour Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im, respectively. The second category consisted of two players who have “great momentum” heading into The American Express – JT Poston and Jason Day.

Finally, Spiranac included young golfers Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee as the extra picks who were really a surprising pick.

What Are The Odds For Paige Spiranac And Her Picks of This Week’s American Express?

In the upcoming American Express that starts on January 18, Spiranac’s picks look strong as per the odds. The seven-time PGA tour champion, Xander Schauffele, has +900 odds (as per SportsLine) which is second best only behind Scottie Scheffler who has +550. Meanwhile, Sungjae Im has +2200 entering the field this week.

The next two picks by the golf diva were JT Poston and Jason Day. They both have +3500 odds of entering the American Express this week. The “extra picks”, Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee, have +2800 and +2500 odds respectively, in the upcoming PGA Tour event.

The American Express has a prize pool of $8.4 million. The winner of the tournament will receive $1.512 million and 60 Official World Golf Rankings Points. They will also receive two years exemption on the PGA Tour and get a direct entry in the next year’s Masters Tournament, The Players Championship, PGA Championship, and The Sentry.

Now, it will be quite interesting to see if any of Spiranac’s picks get their hands on the American Express title. But that will only be seen on Sunday, January 21.