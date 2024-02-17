Five Big Name Golfers Who Missed The Cut At The 2024 Genesis Invitational

Feb 15, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods on the tenth hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Genesis Invitational has moved to its weekend’s play at Riviera Golf Course. After 36 holes of play end, Patrick Cantlay is again leading the table by a massive five-stroke margin against tied-for-fifth-rank players, Luke List, Jason Day, and Mackenzie Hughes.

The ongoing PGA Tour signature event saw Tiger Woods making his first start of the 2024 season. However, his debut tournament was short-lived as he withdrew from the tournament after the first round. Later on, Jordan Spieth was disqualified after the end of Friday’s round as he was found guilty of signing an incorrect scorecard.

Riviera Golf Course, which is known to test golfers’ skills, saw some big-name players making an early exit after they could not finish inside the cutline. The list of top players who missed the cut after 36 holes of play is quite long which includes the likes of Matt Kuchar, Sepp Straka, and many others.

However, let’s look at the top five big-name players who missed the cut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

1) Wyndham Clark

Just two weeks earlier, Wyndham Clark recorded his third PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, the reigning US Open champion had to leave the ongoing Tiger Woods-hosted tournament early after missing the cut on Friday.

The 30-year-old American shot two rounds of 71 and 73 and had an aggregate score of 2 over par. He missed the cut by a mere one-stroke margin at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

2) Justin Thomas

The two-time PGA Championship winner was a last moment entrant at Riviera Golf Course. He had a pretty decent first three starts in the 2024 season. The American golfer finished T3, T6, and T12 at the American Express, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and WM Phoenix Open.

However, Justin Thomas could not hold on to his stellar form as he missed the cut line by two strokes at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. He started with a poor opening round of 75 and followed it with another over-par 73 round on Friday.

3) Matt Fitzpatrick

The 2022 US Open champion has been out of touch since the start of the 2024 PGA Tour season. He has been struggling in almost all aspects of the game of golf. At Riviera Golf Course, he missed out on his second cut of this season.

The current World No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick missed out on entering the weekend’s play of the 2024 Genesis Invitational by three strokes margin. He shot two rounds of 75 and 71 at the Tiger Woods-hosted event.

4) Keegan Bradley

The six-time PGA Tour champ seems to be pretty much out of luck in the 2024 season. Earlier at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he lost a three-way playoff match to record his seventh victory on the Tour. Now, the 37-year-old American missed the cutline by just one stroke at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Keegan Bradley started his campaign at Riviera Golf Course with a par 71 on Thursday. However, he must be cursing himself for shooting two consecutive bogeys in the second round on the 15th and 16th holes. The former PGA Championship winner ended up scoring 2 over par 73 on Friday.

5) Nick Dunlap

Life is a boomerang! This sits well with the 20-year-old American who missed the cut in his second professional start at Tiger Woods-hosted event. Nick Dunlap became the first amateur player in the last 33 years to record a victory on the PGA Tour after he won the 2024 American Express. Soon after that, he decided to turn professional and since then things are not going too well with him.

Dunlap finished on the last spot in his first professional tournament, the no-cut AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Now, he shot two rounds of 70 and 75 to miss the cutline by two strokes at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

All these five players will hope to finish better, or, at least, finish inside the cut, in the very next start they make on the PGA Tour. Till then, all eyes will be on the ongoing Riviera Golf Course event where Patrick Cantlay has entered the weekend with a huge five-stroke margin. Will he become the second wire-to-wire champion in tournament history? To know the answer to this question, fans have to be patient and watch the play.