How Tiger Woods Became the Youngest Masters Winner at 21

Tiger Woods made history when he became the youngest Masters Tournament winner in 1997, at only 21 years old. It was not just any win, but a record triumph by 12 strokes over Tom Kite. Throughout the event, Augusta National saw the lowest score of Woods in the third round, (65). The event also bestowed on him a payout of $486,000. He became the first athlete to achieve this feat in his race.

The achievement was quite fitting for the golf god-in-making, who was at his peak in that era. Also, Woods was very determined to never settle for second place. He even shattered the notion that nobody could have a hold over golf like Jack Nicklaus. The Hall of Famer was indeed gifted, and he has been displaying merit since his amateur days. He won three US amateur titles, then, as he turned professional in 1996, a year later, he won the Masters. Such a feat requires dedication and hard work. Let’s take a look at the legend’s rigorous schedule for success!

Tiger Woods Follows a Stringent Schedule For Success

Woods revealed his secret to success to Justin Thomas in 2019. He stated that he starts his routine by going for a four-mile run, followed by hitting the gym. As soon as he is back, he takes grueling shots for a stretch of two to three hours. Then, he works on his short game. The story doesn’t end here. The golfer was so active in his youth that he’d again go for a four-mile run. He ends his day by playing tennis or basketball.

His former coach, Hank Haney, also revealed a few glimpses of Woods’ practice sessions.

“He doesn’t sleep much, he didn’t sleep maybe 4-5 hours a night. He’d be in the gym by 6-6:30 in the morning…we’d be on the practice tee by 8:45 or 9. Usually, it’s short game first or pitch shots, and then he’d go to the full swing, hit a full swing on the driving range.” He further added, “Then he’d want to play nine holes, we’d go play nine holes. Go eat lunch. Back to the driving range, go hit balls. Go play nine more holes. Go work on the putting. After that, some more short game.”

Haney further explained an off-day, which was similar to practice days. He narrated a story during the Masters when Haney wanted to do a one-and-a-half-hour gym, but Woods wanted that to be three hours. Some sources even state that he practices a thousand shots every day.

The 15-time major winner bore twenty injuries. Also, he had been entangled in personal issues. But, keeping everything aside, he kept his game going. In 2023, he backed off from the Masters Tournament due to leg injuries, but was again back in the Hero World Challenge at Albany. Thus, after getting a glimpse of his routine, how he was able to grab a triumph at a major is quite understandable.