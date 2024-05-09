Justin Thomas Talks Course Changes And Preparation Ahead of Wells Fargo Championship

Justin Thomas will be making his fourth appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship, after landing at T14 on the leaderboard last year. During a pre-tournament press conference, the PGA Tour pro went ahead and shared his notions about the course and the alterations that have been made to it this year.

“I’ve only seen nine holes. I’ll check out the other nine today…The fairways yesterday were extremely soft. Balls kind of just sticking right where it landed. Because the greens are new, they’re extremely firm. They’re definitely not near as fast as they have been in past years. That’s a little bit of adjustment there. You can only do so much.”

The golfer also assured that he would be giving his best, but weather challenges were beyond his control. The 15-time PGA Tour winner emphasized that he was playing well enough to win tournaments, but it was important to put his head down and be patient.

Thomas’ season has been sub-par following his below-average performances. The golfer had just three top-10 finishes and ended up missing the cut in three tournaments including the Masters and The Players Championship. The two-time major winner also missed the FedEx Cup playoffs last year by mere inches on a dramatic chip shot on the 18th hole at the Wyndham Championship. This came as a huge setback to the golfer and his fans as it is not often that one of the Tour’s headline players ends up missing the FedExCup playoffs.

While Thomas grinds for the North Carolina showdown, a bigger test awaits next week at the Valhalla Golf Course. What is the American golfer’s stance on the upcoming major?

Justin Thomas narrates his perspective on the 2024 PGA Championship

Having won the 2022 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas is thrilled to return to the second major of the season. The thing that captivated him the most were the course renovations which made it more spectator-friendly.

“It was great. I hadn’t played in a long time. I probably hadn’t played it in eight, ten years to be honest. I remembered more than I thought I would…some new tees and cleared some trees out to make it way more spectator friendly. I feel like you’ll be able to see throughout the course more, which I thought was a great look.”

For the major week ahead, the golfer is utilizing the Wells Fargo Championship as a practice event. Also, the athlete is solely focused on the current week, and coming back to the winner’s circle. Justin Thomas is going through a rough patch and for a player of his caliber, it becomes even more disappointing to endure. But Thomas, with his renewed spirit and hard work, hopes to captivate his fans again with his spectacular gameplay and merit. It is to see if he can finally add a 16th PGA tour title to his name.