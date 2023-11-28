Tiger Woods Reveals Gruelling 1000 Shots Per Day Pre-Tournament Prep During a Surprise Golf Lesson in Florida

Apr 8, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network Pga Masters Tournament Second Round USA Today Sports

If anyone’s left wondering how Tiger Woods has had a terrific career so far with multiple injuries and hiatuses, here’s the answer. His practice sessions before a tournament have him making at least 1000 shots per day! No wonder he’s the golf god, who is currently practicing for his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, which begins on November 30.

The Hall of Famer revealed his gruelling routine when he joined the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program in Florida, where he offered a surprise golf lesson. In that stream of conversation, he revealed the secret ingredient behind all his trophies.

Tiger Woods Unveils the Secret to His Success

While interacting with budding golfers, the 15-time major winner admitted that he had a pretty intense practice routine before each tournament.

“When I’m getting ready for tournaments, I make sure that each and every day I have 1,000 contacts with the club”. He went on to break down the 1,000 shots. “That doesn’t mean hitting 1,000 balls on a range. That means possibly, maybe hitting 100 balls on a range, 300 chip shots, 600 putts”.

He explained how stroke practices are necessary for muscle building. “You break it up to however you want to break it up. That develops feel and sensation that never goes away”. After giving these insights, he also went on to provide one-to-one advice to these golfers that had relevant improvement.

One of the participants talked about how thankful he was after getting personal advice from Woods and that he fixed the shots here and there, which overall improved his swings. Another young golfer couldn’t hold back his excitement about having the opportunity to interact with Woods.

Moreover, after a long hiatus due to his leg injuries, Woods would be ending the fall season with two tournaments: the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship. These are his first events after his Masters withdrawal in April. He has, however, given hints that he will be competing in five to six tournaments next year; four of them are speculated to be the majors. With the golf legend finally back on the green, will he be able to finally achieve his goal of achieving a 16th major win? Only time will tell.