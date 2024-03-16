Completely Bizarre Shot Lands Ryder Cup Star Into The Weekend Of The Players Championship

Sam Burns pitches to make it onto the 17th green after his tee shot goes into the water on the Pete Dye Stadium Course during the final round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Sam Burns has produced an even par on the final hole of the second round in the Players Championship from a bizarre situation. The par 4 hole 18 is one of the difficult holes of the TPC Sawgrass, and the Ryder Cup compatriot has very well tackled the shrubbery to land a score of 70 at the end of the round.

Advertisement

Burns was at two-under 70 when he needed only an even-par score on the eighteenth hole and no other bogey to make it to the weekend. Thus, he pulled a miraculous shot and his work wasn’t done yet. Then, he took a few more shots and dropped the ball into the hole to have an even par on the 18th. The 18th hole isn’t the only difficult hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Advertisement

The Difficult Holes At The Players Championship

Hole 5, par 4: The right side of the par 4 is full of trouble. The outlook of the fairway area is twisty, that resembles climbers. The right side has a sand trap and water hazard, while the left side of the fairway has two bunkers. A tee shot will either fall on a trap or might travel to the right on the penalty area. Small to mid irons should be used to tackle the course. As per 2023 data, the fifth hole had 96 bogies and only 50 birdies. Moreover, there were plenty of double bogeys as well.

Hole 8, par 3: It is one of the challenging par 3 holes on the course that requires golfers to use long irons. If somebody is approaching hole 8, they should be aware of the positions of the 9 bunkers. Two kidney-shaped traps are in the front on either side. Last year, hole 8 produced 111 bogies, only 35 birdies, and almost 10 double bogeys.

Hole 14, par 4: Rough and mounds are on the right of hole 14 fairway, and sand trap runs on the left of the hole. The water hazard is beyond the bunker to reward bogey for any tee shot. The second shot would also not be any easy as sand traps extend beside the greens. Added to these, five pot bunkers and sand traps are scattered. It was the second hardest hole in 2023 giving out 106 bogies and 19 double bogies.

Hole 18, par 4: This is the toughest hole of the course and it’ll take astounding effort to master this hole. It saw around 117 bogies last year and 30 double bogies or worse. The trees and thick roughs give a tough time to the players and mounds only make the work harder. The bunker that sits left of the green is a no-go. Thus, Burns did an excellent job by tackling this hole brilliantly and getting himself into the weekend play.