Top 10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The 2024 Masters

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tom Kim reacts to his putt on the second green during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

The 2024 Masters is currently underway and as many as 60 golfers have made their way to the weekend. However, there were some big names who failed to make the cut, and returned home after their poor finishes at the Augusta Nationals golf course.

The tournament, which commenced with a formidable lineup of 89 players, also witnessed five LIV golfers falling short of making the cut. Let’s have a look at 10 such entities that didn’t advance to the weekend round.

1. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth who was eyeing to clinch another Masters victory after 9 years failed to perform his best in the first two rounds. The 30-year-old golfer, who recorded two double bogeys on the first day, finished the opening round 7 over par. He encountered further difficulties on day two, finishing 2 over par. He had a total score of 9 over par which ultimately kicked him out of the weekend rounds.

2. Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, began his tournament with a challenging start, scoring 4 over par on the first day. His struggles continued into the second round, where he again ended up underperforming, finishing 3 over par. In total, he ended up 7 over par on the leaderboard.

3. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia was one of the LIV players who qualified for the Masters. However, he had to make an early exit from the event as he missed the cut. Although Garcia ended the first round on equal par, his second round saw him finish on 7 over par.

4. Justin Thomas

Despite Justin Thomas‘s two major tournament victories, he has yet to secure a Masters title. This year, his hopes were smashed again as he encountered three double bogeys during his second round. Consequently, JT concluded the tournament with a score of 7 over par.

5. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark experienced a challenging Masters Tournament this year. He completed the first round at 1 over par, achieving three birdies, but also recording two bogeys and one double bogey. His performance declined further on the second day, managing only one birdie while suffering 7 bogeys. Clark ended his Masters run on 7 over par.

6. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland, aiming for his first major win, started well finishing day one 1 under par. Unfortunately, his performance deteriorated significantly on the second day, ending the round at 9 over par. This resulted in a total score of 8 over par, causing him to miss the cut.

7. Sam Burns

Sam Burns faced significant challenges during the first round of the tournament, recording three double bogeys that severely impacted his score, ending the day at 8 over par. In an attempt to recover, he aimed for more birdies on the second day but still finished with a score of 1 over par. His overall performance left him at 9 over par for the tournament.

8. Bubba Watson

The two-time Masters winner, Bubba Watson also failed to make the cut at Augusta Nationals. With a score of 2 over par on day one and 8 over par on day two, the LIV defector ended the tournament with a total score of 10 over par.

9. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson, another player from the LIV league, exhibited poor form at the Masters. The American professional golfer racked up ten bogeys, and two double bogeys, while managing just one birdie across the two days of the tournament. Ultimately, DJ finished the event at 13 over par.

10. Fred Couples

Fred Couples, who claimed his sole major victory at the 1992 Masters, struggled in this year’s tournament. Accumulating more bogeys than birdies over the two days, his overall performance led him to finish the $18,000,000 purse event, at 12 over par.

Despite several players failing to make the cut, the tournament still features strong contenders vying for the top position. Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau are currently tied for the lead while giving each other tough competition. It is to see who among the three wins the title.