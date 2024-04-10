‘I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Understand It’: 1992 Masters Champion Fred Couples Stands Firm On Criticism Of LIV Golf Tour

Fred Couples waits to tee off on eight during the Pro-Am at The Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Fred Couples is one of the most stringent critics of LIV Golf, and recently according to a report, the 1992 Masters champion stated that his idea about the rival league hasn’t changed. Previously, Fred Couples spoke about how these golfers joined the league only for money and that they had been insincere about the game by joining hands with Greg Norman.

Recently, Fred Couples again went on to address the topic at Augusta National and narrated how his perception about the league hasn’t changed. He underlined the fact that he’d never understand the way that LIV Golf plays.

“Well, has it changed? I don’t think I’ll ever understand it. Maybe I’ll go to one and see what it’s really, really like. I know how great they are as players. I get it all, and I get the 54 holes and you drive a cart to your tee and shotgun. That’s easy to pick on.”

Couples continued to talk about how he doesn’t get the idea that LIV Golf is the future, which is out of his league.

“Now, everything can get better, but let me tell you, if the LIV Tour is better for golf, I’m missing something there. But again, I’m not here to bash them anymore. I’m going to see them all tonight.”

With that, Couples stopped because he’d see all of them at Augusta National for the Masters Tournament. The legend is making his 39th Masters appearance, so let’s take a look at his Masters record and PGA Tour triumphs.

Fred Couples’ Masters Legacy And His Career On The PGA Tour

Fred Couples has made 38 appearances at the Masters throughout the course of his career, and won the major in 1992 by two strokes over 1976 champion Raymond Floyd. Then, in 2023, he established a record by being the oldest golfer to make a cut at the Masters at 63 years old. He was also second after Jack Nicklaus to make 31 cuts in the tournament. The golfer has eleven top-ten finishes at the Masters Tournament. Added to these, Fred Couples made 23 consecutive cuts from 1983 to 2007.

Apart from this, Fred Couples’ PGA Tour record flaunts 15 wins, including two Players Championships in 1984 and 1996. Other significant PGA Tour victories include the 1993 Honda Classic and the 1998 Memorial Tournament. With such a record and being a previous champion, it’s to see how the golfer performs at the Masters this year.