What Is The Projected Cut Line For The 2024 Masters?

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods acknowledges patrons after putting on the no. 11 green during the second round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

The 2024 Masters is already in the second round of play. Bryson DeChambeau started as the 18-hole leader with a 7 under-par score. The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was a shot deficit of the leader with a 6 under par score. Meanwhile, the reigning green jacket holder Jon Rahm struggled in the first round and had 1 over par score.

With the game progressing at Augusta National, the scare of the first and only cut will surely be in the minds of golfers. As of now, the projected cut line for the 2024 Masters could be around 1 over par. However, that may shift a little if the 50th-ranked player (including ties) has better or worse scores.

Before the 2020 edition, all the players who were trailed below 10 strokes of the leader made it inside the cut line. However, after the rule was scrapped, all the players inside the top 50 ranks proceeded into the final two rounds. Now, it remains to be seen which player survives the 36-hole cut at Augusta National on Friday.

Which Player Has Made The Cut Most Number Of Times At The Masters?

A total of 87 editions of the Masters had been held at Augusta National Golf Club. The 88th edition is still underway. In the history of the tournament, the most successful six-time green jacket winner Jack Nicklaus has made the most number of cuts. He has made 39 appearances in the tournament and has missed the cut only three times. This means he has made it inside the cutline 37 times in his career.

The Golden Bear is followed by Fred Couples in the second spot for most cuts at the Augusta National. He has finished inside the 36-hole cutline 31 times in his career. Couples has made 38 starts and has won the tournament once. In 2023, he became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters.

The next player on the list is Gary Player. The three-time green jacket winner has made 30 cuts out of his 52 starts at Augusta National. He is currently serving as one of the three honorary staters alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

Finally, the five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods is ranked fourth on the list. Since 1995, the American golfer has made 25 appearances at Augusta National. He missed the cut just once in his career in 1996. The tied most successful PGA Tour champion will be hoping to better these stats in the 2024 edition. It remains to be seen if the golf legend proceeds to the weekend’s play and records his 25th cut.