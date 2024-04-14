‘Shark Let Me Know’: Fred Couples Jests At LIV Golfers For Neglecting To Secure Greg Norman A Masters Ticket

The 2024 Masters has seen a lot of drama so far. From the gusty winds to on-course rivalries, the first major of the season has delighted the fans in the best possible way. Now, the 1992 Green Jacket winner Fred Couples has also jumped into the turmoil to take a dig at LIV golfers failing to secure a ticket for their CEO, Greg Norman.

Despite being a two-time major champion, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman had to buy Augusta National tickets from the secondary market. Fred Couples took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to ask the 13 players from the league why they could not get a ticket for their CEO. The 1992 Masters champion then humorously told ‘the Shark’ that if he needed a ticket next year, he could contact him.

Although Fred Couples missed the cut at the 2024 Masters, he is a past champion and can return next year and try his luck again. But for Norman, sending an invite is something the Augusta National officials tried hard not to do.

Fans React To Fred Couples’ Sly Dig At LIV Golfers And Greg Norman

Soon after the 1992 Masters Champion shared the post on X, fans jumped into the comment section with their responses. While most of the fans urged Fred Couples to be a little more lenient towards the LIV Golf, there were a few who appreciated his post.

One of the fans called it the best-ever tweet.



Another fan claimed that Fred Couples would have been the first player in his time to switch to LIV Golf.

There was a golf enthusiast who said that LIV golfer might have presumed that Greg Norman already had a ticket to the 2024 Masters.



A fan urged Fred Couples to be better.



Another fan wanted Couples to change his attitude towards the LIV Golf and its membership.



A golf enthusiast questioned the Masters chairman Fred Ridley if it would have taken too much to give a ticket to Greg Norman who gave fans great moments at Augusta National.



The LIV Golf CEO has not yet replied to Couples’ comments. It will be interesting to see how the Shark bounces back on the 1992 Masters champion.