‘I Went Every Year On Saturday’: Lucas Glover Reflects On Childhood Memories At Augusta National And Preparations For The Masters

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Lucas Glover plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover is all set to play his 10th Masters tournament, scheduled for April 11. This appearance will also mark him attending the Augusta National event for the 40th time. The American professional golfer first visited the tournament when he was just six years old, accompanied by his grandfather, former Clemson All-America football player Dick Hendley.

Recently, Glover was questioned about his initial visit to the Masters and if the event’s traditions have stuck with him ever since. To this, the golfer recounted an anecdote where his excessive noise and movements interrupted Ben Crenshaw’s tee shot on the first hole. He also mentioned that for around a decade, he made it a point to attend the tournament every Saturday.

Lucas Glover said (via Masters.com):

“The first thing I remember is backing Ben Crenshaw off his tee shot on the first tee because I was making too much noise. I was sitting beside the first tee with my grandfather and moving too much, tying my shoe in one of those rickety old metal chairs. I also realized I didn’t really want to walk down that hill on No. 1 because I didn’t realize beforehand how big it was, having only seen it on TV. Like a lot of people, I was shocked at how hilly it was in person. I went every year on Saturday for about 10 or 11 years.”

Glover shared that walking through the clubhouse and then stepping out to view the course sparks a feeling of preparedness for the competition. It’s significant to mention that during his nine appearances at the Masters, the golfer successfully made the cut on five occasions.

Although the six-time PGA Tour winner is yet to claim a Masters victory, his top performance came in 2007, where he finished tied for 20th place. In his most recent showing in 2022, he concluded the tournament tied for 30th on the leaderboard.

As much as Glover loves being a part of the Masters, he has a strong dislike for the signature event and recently made a strong statement about it.

Why Does Lucas Glover Hate Signature Events On The PGA Tour?

Lucas Glover has always been against the concept of Signature Events. This year, during the fourth signature event at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 44-year-old golfer noted how these tournaments are a “money grab.“

Glover also expressed his dissatisfaction with the inconsistencies in field cuts and sizes across different events, questioning why some signature tournaments impose certain restrictions while others allow for larger fields and cuts.

After trashing the signature event concept, Glover made another decent finish on the Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard with a T30 finish. Given his current form, a lot is expected from the golfer at the upcoming major. Now it remains to see how well he performs in the Masters tournament.