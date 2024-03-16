10 Top Golfers Missing The Cut At The Players Championship

Nick Taylor thinks on the 13th hole during the second round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Friday, March 15, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Players Championship is underway and some of the big names won’t make it to the weekend, according to the official PGA Tour page. Also, after being on top of the leaderboard for quite some time, Rory McIlroy, was replaced by Wyndham Clark after Friday’s performance. Now, it is time to see who will clinch the $4.5 million prize money.

Advertisement

While, golfers who showed exceptional play are gearing up for the weekend, ten top-tier entities had to bid goodbye to Pete Dye’s gruesome course after two rounds. Let’s learn which golfers are going home!

Top-Tier Golfers Who Couldn’t Make The Cut At The Players Championship

Justin Thomas: Justin Thomas won the 2021 Players but he couldn’t repeat that form in this year’s tournament. His two rounds saw scores of 71 and 74, which weren’t enough to get into the weekend.

Advertisement

Jordan Spieth: The 3x major winner last won at the 2022 RBC Heritage and since then he couldn’t bag a title. His opening round saw only four birdies and landed his score at 74. Then, in the second round, his gameplay worsened and he got a double bogey on hole 14. Thus, Jordan Spieth’s cumulative score made him miss the cut line by one.

Will Zalatoris: Will Zalatoris started the year with a stellar T2 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. After such a start, he entered the Players with confidence but soon after, his scores over the two days—73 and 75—took a toll on him.

Justin Rose: Justin Rose was beneath the cut line for some time, but his birdie on 16 gave him some hope on Friday. However, his ball fell into the water as it approached the 17th hole, that bagged him a quadruple bogey, eliminating him from the game.

Lucas Glover: Lucas Glover was all over the news with his remarkable triumphs at the 2023 Wyndham Championship and the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. But at the Players, he couldn’t display that form and his opening round got him 75, followed by 69 in the second round to allow him to exit.

Keegan Bradley: He had an average start with an even-par 72 and aimed to pick up his game in the second round unless Island Green 17th gave a tough challenge to the golfer. After his ball fell into the water, Bradley couldn’t do any better.

Advertisement

Billy Horschel: The golfer had a somber start with 71 and hoped to do better in the second round unless the 8th hole gave him a tough time and he ended his round at 74.

Nicolai Hojgaard: The Ryder Cup compatriot already started the week with a disastrous 73, followed by a 76 in the second round that saw seven bogeys.

Webb Simpson: The Player Director triumphed at the 2018 Players Championship. He finished at 73 after the opening round and in round two, three bogeys landed his score at 71. Finally, he couldn’t make it through the cut.

Matt Kuchar: The 2012 Players triumphant couldn’t make the cut because of subpar performance on both days. His first and second rounds saw 74 and 72 and landed him beneath the cut line.

Although these golfers couldn’t make it to Saturday, it is to see who can clinch the title out of the bunch this weekend. As of now, Wyndham Clark is sitting atop the leaderboard and Xander Schauffele is chasing him, who is four strokes behind.