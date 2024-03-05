2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Exploring History, Course, Prize Purse, Field And Top Picks Of The Next PGA Tour Event

September 26, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is all set to host its third signature event of the season, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The tournament will be played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge from March 7 to March 10. It will feature a limited player field of 80 players competing for a prize purse of $20 million.

In memory of Arnold Palmer in 2007, the US-based tour renamed the tournament from Bay Hill Invitational to what it is known today. Initially, back in 1966, the tournament was known as the Florida Citrus Open Invitational. Later on, its name changed multiple times.

Back in 2014, it was announced that the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational would get a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Interestingly, it is one more than any other regular event on the US-based Tour. Then in 2017, the tournament started a tradition of gifting a red cardigan sweater to the winner in the memory of Palmer.

The historic event is played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge which was owned by Palmer since 1974. It has a length of 7,466 yards and 72 shots to par in a round. Tiger Woods is the most successful player in the history of the tournament. He has won the event eight times in his career. Also, only Arnold Palmer had a lifetime invitation to the tournament.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Prize Money

The prestigious PGA Tour event is one of the eight signature events in the 2024 season. So, it has an elevated prize purse of $20 million and the winner receives 20 percent of it, which is, $4 million. Meanwhile, only the top 50 players (including ties) on the leaderboard proceed into the final round. Henceforth, the player who ranks last alone will earn $52,000 in prize money.

Here is a look at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money distribution:

Pos. Percent Prize Money 1 20% $4,000,000 2 11% $2,200,000 3 7% $1,400,000 4 5% $1,000,000 5 4.20% $840,000 6 3.80% $760,000 7 3.50% $700,000 8 3.23% $646,000 9 3% $600,000 10 2.78% $556,000 11 2.57% $514,000 12 2.36% $472,000 13 2.15% $430,000 14 1.95% $389,000 15 1.85% $369,000 16 1.75% $349,000 17 1.65% $329,000 18 1.55% $309,000 19 1.45% $289,000 20 1.35% $269,000 21 1.25% $250,000 22 1.17% $233,000 23 1.08% $216,000 24 1% $200,000 25 0.92% $184,000 26 0.84% $168,000 27 0.81% $161,000 28 0.77% $154,000 29 0.74% $147,000 30 0.70% $140,000 31 0.67% $133,000 32 0.63% $126,000 33 0.60% $119,000 34 0.57% $114,000 35 0.55% $109,000 36 0.52% $104,000 37 0.50% $99,000 38 0.47% $94,000 39 0.45% $90,000 40 0.43% $86,000 41 0.41% $82,000 42 0.39% $78,000 43 0.37% $74,000 44 0.35% $70,000 45 0.33% $66,000 46 0.31% $62,000 47 0.29% $58,000 48 0.28% $56,000 49 0.27% $54,000 50 0.26% $52,000

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Top Players And Best Odds

The field of upcoming PGA Tour signature event features star golfers like the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Despite struggling with his putting aspect of the game, he has best odds of +600 before Thursday at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Also featuring is World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who will make his second consecutive start on the PGA Tour for the first time in the 2024 season. He has +850 odds before the opening round of the tournament.

The 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland has +1200 odds for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 20223 US Ryder Cup team players Xander Schauffele (+1400 odds) and Patrick Cantlay (+1600 odds) will also be seen playing at Bay Hill this week.

Last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama will also be seen returning to Bay Hill in hopes of defending his title. However, the odds do not favor the 31-year-old American golfer. He has +8000 odds before the first round of the tournament.

Who wins the 2024 edition of the prestigious PGA Tour signature event will only be answered on Sunday, March 11. Will it be any of the previous winners or a new champion, we got to wait and watch.