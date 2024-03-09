‘It’s A Money Grab’: Lucas Glover Says He Still Hates Signature Events, Questions Monahan

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Lucas Glover plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover has recently said that he did not like the concept of the PGA Tour signature events. It is not that he liked the tournaments earlier. Even when he had not won two consecutive tournaments during the end of the 2022-23 season, he was against the concept. The 44-year-old feels that these tournaments are ‘selfish’ and a ‘money grab’.

Although the American has got himself eligible to play at all the signature events in 2024, he is against the idea of it. Currently, Glover is playing in the fourth signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hills. After the end of the second, as quoted by Golf Week, he said,

“I don’t like the idea at all.” Glover further criticized the mostly no-cut tournaments as he said, “It’s selfish and it’s a money grab.”

Lucas Glover has completed his second-round play at Bay Hills. He stands on T30 due to a nine-way tie with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Lower, and others. The 44-year-old American is scheduled to tee up at 11:00 am ET with Cameron Young in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Lucas Glover Suggests To Ask PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan “A Smart-Ass Question”

The six-time champion on the PGA Tour asked the media people present to question PGA Tour comissioner Jay Monahan about the working system of signature events. The Tour Commissioner will address the media next week in a press conference about the State of the Tour.

Lucas Glover criticized the eight signature events field and compared it with The Player Championship field. The 44-year-old American said,

“Why are the signature events (max) 80 players and only 50 make the cut but our biggest signature event next week is 144 players with a full cut. THE signature [Players Championship] event.” Glover further continued, “It’s very mind-blowing that our biggest signature event has the most players and the biggest cut.”

Interestingly, Glover’s question about the signature events working makes sense. Last year, the Arnold Palmer Invitational had 120 players on the field, however, only 69 players are playing at Bay Hills this week. Also, only the top 50, including ties, will proceed into the final two rounds.

It will be interesting to see if the media questions Mohnan what Glover suggested to ask next week.