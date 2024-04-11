“I’m disappointed” – Greg Norman Surprises Everyone at 2024 Masters as Paying Guest, Advocates for More LIV Players in Field

Greg Norman appeared at the Masters Tournament as a paying guest and revealed his dissatisfaction with more of his LIV golfers not being invited to the major, as per The Telegraph. Greg Norman also stated that he received a public pass last year and not a special pass, being a major winner already.

Advertisement

“As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

He also stated that, despite not receiving an invite, he came for his tour golfers and to support them. “I’m here because we have 13 players that won 10 Masters between them,” Norman told the Washington Post. “So I’m here just to support them, do the best I can to show them, ‘Hey, you know, the boss is here rooting for you.” Although Norman felt that only Masters winners of the LIV Golf were invited, Joaquin Niemann received a special invite after displaying celebratory efforts in his previous tournaments.

Advertisement

The golf world is still in halves, and this tension will stay unless the gap is mended. Both PGA and LIV Golf were supposed to reach a deal by April but as of now, nothing has come to be certain. But still, that should not affect Greg Norman receiving a Masters invite, given that he already won majors. Which major did Greg Norman win on the PGA Tour?

Greg Norman’s major achievements on the PGA Tour

Before joining LIV Golf, Greg Norman was a golfer on the PGA Tour. He won the Open Championships in 1986 and 1993. As far as his Masters record is concerned, he was in second place three times in three different years: 1986, 1987, and 1996. Apart from that, Greg Norman also finished in second place in the PGA Championship in 1986 and 1993.

Then, he secured the runner-up position in the US Open in 1984 and 1995. Apart from these, he had 20 PGA Tour wins. Thus, the shark had quite a lot of achievements on the PGA Tour before he shook hands with the LIV fraternity.