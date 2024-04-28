‘Vindication Is Not The Right Word’: Greg Norman Feels Pity For Past Critics Who Turned Into Supporters

Greg Norman could be easily labeled as the happiest man in the golf world right now after LIV Golf Adelaide‘s second consecutive success. In a recent exclusive interview with Australian Golf Digest, he also claimed that “vindication” would not be an apt word to scale the success of the LIV Golf league.

The CEO of the Saudi-backed league has faced constant criticism for his leadership in the past 16 months or so. However, ‘the Shark’ has shown a forgiving nature to those who have not supported him and the league.



Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Norman had an inspiring professional golf career. His two Open Championship and five Australian Open wins always touted him to be the greatest Aussie golfer of all time. Henceforth, Norman brought LIV Golf to Australia as a return gift to the fans who supported him throughout his career.

“The support Australia gave me during my own playing career for decades was something I have never I have never forgotten. It’s why I brought LIV Golf back home – I did it for them,” Norman added.

As per reports, 35,000 spectators gathered together at The Grange Golf Club this Sunday. It shows the significance of Australia as a golfing nation and that can be credited to Greg Norman and his league. ‘The Shark’ was not shy to talk about the hatred he had received, but was proud to see the LIV Golf Adelaide succeed.

Greg Norman Plans To Expand The Landscape Of LIV Golf

Who would have thought that a late-blooming 41-year-old Brendan Steele would inspire a victory at the Grange Golf Club? And what about the all-Australian Ripper GC squad living their victory moment in their home country? The two-time major winner made it all happen with his planning and vision for LIV Golf.

Norman is now all set to expand the disruptive league as he takes flight to the Philippines to escalate the talks of potential golf events in the country. He will also be setting his sights on South Africa to give the all-South African Stinger GC a chance to live their moment on their home soil.

“You sensed when they missed their opportunities on that first playoff hole that perhaps their fate was sealed there and then but I thought they were so gracious in defeat. They are exceptional players and exceptional people who all believe in what LIV Golf is all about. I’m hopeful their time will come to return the favor on home soil.”

LIV Golf will be traveling to the Sentosa Golf Club for its seventh event of the 2024 season. Although there is no information regarding the TV viewership, Greg Norman would certainly hope to see crowds turning up in massive attendance in Singapore.