Who Are The 5 LIV Golfers Surpassing $5 Million Winnings Mark Already This Year?

The LIV Golf League is already done with five events in this season: LIV Golf Mayakoba, LIV Golf Las Vegas, LIV Golf Jeddah, LIV Golf Hong Kong, and LIV Golf Miami. In each of the events, purses were around $25 million, and the winner’s payout was $4 million. Due to these hefty purses, every tournament averages a total of five LIV golfers earning more than $1 million per start.

Now, after five events, there are already LIV golfers who have earned over $5 million each. Below is the list of those five LIV golfers and here’s what they’ve earned, according to a report:

Joaquin Niemann: $9.445m Dean Burmester: $6.051m Sergio Garcia: $5.330m Dustin Johnson: $5.282m Abraham Ancer: $5.111m

The LIV golfers get payouts that are exponentially higher than those on the PGA Tour. A total of 15 LIV golfers have already earned over $2 million. Also, 38 of the 47 LIV golfers had at least one tournament, which earned them more than the PGA Tour season average of $885,000. As per the latest news, if one takes a look at the earnings of Dean Burmester and Akshay Bhatia, then it can be noticed how high the payouts of the breakaway league are. Burmester earned $4 million from LIV Golf Miami and Bhatia earned $1.656 million from the Valero Texas Open following his triumph. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the top five most-earning golfers on LIV Golf!

The Top Five Highest-Earning Golfers In The LIV Golf Circuit

The recent LIV Golf money standings up to March state that Dustin Johnson is the highest-earning golfer to have earned around $53,200,797 after joining the Saudi-backed league. He received $18,000,000 for winning the LIV Golf Individual Champion trophy. Next is Talor Gooch, who made around $52,477,780 from LIV, and most of it came from the 2023 Individual Championship trophy that got him $18,000,000.

Cameron Smith is the third highest-earning golfer, having played 23 events to earn $33,602,833. He earned $8,000,000 for being second in the LIV points list. Branden Grace is the fourth LIV golfer to earn $28,597,178 from the tournaments he participated in. The fifth golfer on the list is Brooks Koepka, who got $28,490,600 from the tournaments. He also received $4,000,000 for finishing third in the 2022 LIV Golf points list.

This is the current earning list of the golfers and it’s to see how far the earnings escalate as the year moves ahead.