‘I’m Looking Forward To Going Home And Rest’: Sergio Garcia Humorously Reflects On Tough Masters Opener Round

Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Sergio Garcia walks to the No. 10 green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Sergio Garcia was recently seen playing in his 25th Masters at Augusta National. However, the Spaniard’s opening round left him with a feeling of having fought 12 rounds with boxing legend Mike Tyson. Despite trying very hard on Thursday, he finished with a score of par 72 in the first round. His scorecard did have five birdies, but it was the three bogeys and a double bogey in the windy conditions that did not let him finish with an under-par score.

While speaking to the media, the Spaniard stated that his nine-iron shot in the big gust cost him a double bogey on the 12th hole. As quoted by Express.co.uk, he said,

“When you have wind like this that is gusting and you don’t know if it’s blowing five or 30 (miles per hour), it’s very difficult. Obviously it happened to me a couple of times today where I felt like I hit a good shot. Ryan (Fox) hit a pitching wedge on 12 and hit it in the middle of the green about 15 feet away.”

Soon after he explained the windy and gusty conditions at Augusta National, Sergio Garcia gave a humorous reply that left everyone chuckling.

“I hit a nine iron and I was 15 yards shorter than him. I caught a big gust and made a double bogey,” Garcia continued, “It feels like I’ve just gone 12 rounds against Mike Tyson. I’m looking forward to going home and rest.”

“What A Clown” – Fans Troll Sergio Garcia For His Green And Yellow Outfit In The Opening Masters Round

It was not just a bad day on the green for the Spaniard, but it was even worse on social media. The 44-year-old donned a combination of green and yellow outfit for the opening round of the Masters, and fans were not quite happy with it.

As soon as Sergio Garcia shared the video of his Thursday outfit on X (formerly Twitter), a fan commented,

“What a clown.”

Another fan sarcastically praised Garcia’s outfit and asked the Spaniard which high school was he playing for.

A fan said that he loved Sergio Garcia, but, the Spaniard’s opening Masters round outfit was “horrific.”

There was a fan who joked that Garcia might have thought that he was going to play at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour event known for its loud and party-like atmosphere.

A golf fan asked Sergio Garcia about what was wrong with him.

Sergio Garcia’s outfit kind of reminded of his fellow LIV Golfer Ian Poulter’s crazy dressing sense. The Englishman is also known for wearing vibrant colors, especially pants. Sergio Garcia eventually missed the cut at the 2024 Masters which happened to be his 10th missed cut appearance at Augusta National. So, probably, his wish of going back home and rest has come true.