‘Just Need Some Food And Some Caffeine’: Tiger Woods Delivers Classic Response After Breaking Masters Cut Record

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods follows his tee shot on no. 4 during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Tiger Woods has been missing most of this year’s tournaments after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms. But finally, the golf legend is back on the Augusta National course, and now he has successfully made the cut and created another record of making 24 consecutive cuts at the Masters. Previously, he shared a record of 23 cuts with Gary Player and one other, but now he has finally surpassed that record.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods was especially in contention because the windy course gave a tough time to several top-tier players like Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth who ended up not making the cut. But Woods, being Woods, knew the course better than anyone. After successfully making the cut, Tiger Woods reflected on how he was able to achieve the feat.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don’t know if they’re all going to finish today, but I’m done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.”

Advertisement

The 15-time major winner also talked about his position on the weekend in the interview reflecting on what he has waiting for him on the weekend.

Tiger Woods Assesses His Position Going Into The Weekend

Tiger Woods reflected on how he is eight shots away from the top and if he rolls the ball correctly on the greens, that’ll give him a lead on the leaderboard.

“I’m right there. I’m only eight back as of right now. I don’t think anyone is going to run off and hide right now, but it’s really bunched. The way the ball is moving on the greens, chip shots are being blown, it’s all you want in a golf course today.”

The five-time Masters winner had two birdies in the opening round and three bogeys to finish the round at 73. Then, in the second round, he had four birdies and an even-par score. Tiger Woods made it to the weekend with 72 and 73 and it’s to see how he’ll perform in the rest of the event. Given his health conditions, it is commendable that the golfer is putting his all into the game and finally vying for his sixth Masters title.