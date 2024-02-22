Augusta National Makes A Slight Change In Its Course Before Masters 2024

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Augusta National has revamped its course before the Masters 2024. The second hole, Pink Dogwood, has been stretched by 10 yards. Interestingly, the major is just two months away and the authorities decided to reconstruct the hole. It is a par-5 hole that allows the golfers to score smoothly despite the presence of bunkers. Its downward slope always helps in bagging early birdies for the athletes.

Advertisement

In the 2023 Masters, this was considered the easiest hole over the four days. But this year, the hole might be a bit challenging with its length increased to 585 yards from 575 yards. Also, between 1942 and last year, it was considered the easiest spot to score a birdie. The Augusta National’s golf course has been revamped several times over the years.

What changes were made to the Augusta National’s golf course over the years?

Before the 1977 Masters, a lengthening was done and trees were rebuilt, adding 15 yards to the back of the tee. Thus, this is one of the first refurbishments that took place and golfers had to cope with the course.

Advertisement

Following that, in 1999, the trees were moved further in the back for another 25 yards. Also, in 1946, a bunker was added in front of the green and later, the greens were extended to the left.

Before this tweak in the hole for the 2024 Masters, another change took place in 2010, which saw an 8-foot widening of the front of the green. Other recent lengthenings took place for holes 11th, 13th and 15th.

The 13th hole was redone last year before the major took place. In the same event, Tiger Woods withdrew due to reaggravated plantar fasciitis. Since, then, it was the recently concluded Genesis Invitational, where the golfer reappeared competitively for the first time on the PGA Tour.

The 13th hole, Azalea, was controversial because it favored big hitters and some preferred to drive over the trees to make the hole easily. This had been advantageous for some players on the course.

This latest change is small but might challenge players because the scoring average on that hole was 4.637 last year. So, it is to see how the golfers handle the situation this time in the Masters 2024.