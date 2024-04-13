Jon Rahm Relieved To Make The Masters Cut Amid Difficult Weather And Swing Struggles

The weather conditions at Augusta National gave a hard time to the players during the first two days of gameplay. The weather baffled the golfers as they struggled with the muddy course, which was caused by rain showers. Even so, the event ran on a delayed schedule due to the weather challenges. Amid this brutal situation, Jon Rahm successfully made the cut, advancing into the weekend.

After making the cut, Jon Rahm spoke about his struggles in an interview and how he tackled the situation at the course.

“I don’t know if it’s the mental strength or just the last effort… it’s very very difficult setup.”

Rahm continued about how the wind made it even more challenging to play, and one had to be lucky to score well on this course. He also talked about how it was a bad day for him, his swings didn’t go as expected and he wasn’t comfortable.

Rahm emphasized upon about how he somehow got into the weekend and has two rounds to make up for the twelve shots that can take him up on the leaderboard with Bryson DeChambeau. Thus, the Spaniard’s last plan is to score as low as possible on the weekend to crawl up on the leaderboard. Apart from Jon Rahm, there were top golfers who couldn’t make the cut into the weekend. But there were big names who ended up advancing into day three at Augusta National.

List Of Golfers Who Made The Cut At The Masters Tournament

Here’s a look into which golfers made the cut at this year’s Masters:

T-1. Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T-1. Max Homa: -6

T-1. Scottie Scheffler: -6

T-4. Nicolai Højgaard: -4

T-5. Cam Davis: -3

T-5. Collin Morikawa: -3

T-7. Ludvig Åberg: -2

T-8. Ryan Fox: -1

T-8. Matthieu Pavon: -1

T-8. Byeong Hun An: -1

T-8. Cameron Smith: -1

T-8. Cameron Young: -1

T-8. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T-8. Danny Willet: -1

T-15. Sepp Straka: E

T-15. Lucas Glover: E

T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick: E

T-15. Xander Schauffele: E

T-15. Adam Schenk: E

T-15. Patrick Reed: E

T-15. Kurt Kitayama: E

T-22. Eric Cole: +1

T-22. Tiger Woods: +1

T-24. Taylor Moore: +2

T-24. Harris English: +2

T-24. Patrick Cantlay: +2

T-24. Corey Conners: +2

T-24. Tyrrell Hatton: +2

T-24. Brooks Koepka: +2

T-30. Erik van Rooyen: +3

T-30. Neal Shipley (amateur): +3

T-30. Akshay Bhatia: +3

T-30. Shane Lowry: +3

T-30. Will Zalatoris: +3

T-35. Phil Mickelson: +4

T-35. Joaquin Niemann: +4

T-35. Min Woo Lee: +4

T-35. Denny McCarthy: +4

T-35. Vijay Singh: +4

T-35. Adam Hadwin: +4

T-35. Rory McIlroy: +4

T-35. Jason Day: +4

T-35. Sahith Theegala: +4

T-44. Chris Kirk: +5

T-44. Tony Finau: +5

T-44. Camilo Villegas: +5

T-44. J.T. Poston: +5

T-44. Keegan Bradley: +5

T-44. Jon Rahm: +5

T-50. Jake Knapp: +6

T-50. José María Olazábal: +6

T-50. Luke List: +6

T-50. Thorbjørn Olesen: +6

T-50. Russell Henley: +6

T-50. Rickie Fowler: +6

T-50. Hideki Matsuyama: +6

T-50. Grayson Murray: +6

T-50. Si Woo Kim: +

T-50. Adam Scott: +6

T-50. Tom Kim: +6

Some prominent names who couldn’t make the cut are Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, among a few others. Jon Rahm’s score after two rounds stood at 5 over and it is to see if the world no. 2 can make use of the weekend to crawl up on the leaderboard.