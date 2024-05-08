Is Golf Getting Too Expensive?: Rick Shiels Gives His Two Cents On The Age-Old Question

Mar 24, 2019; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Paul Casey plays his shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent episode of The Rick Shiels Podcast titled “True or False: Golf is not expensive?” Rick Shiels addressed a long-standing argument. The question of whether golf is quickly becoming too expensive a sport. The YouTuber went on to elucidate his experience with the Tee-Peg purchase, which cost him a fortune.

“I bought a packet of Tee-pegs the other day, and I couldn’t believe the price. But I bought them at the wrong place at the wrong time. I think that summarises golf in a nutshell. You can pay a lot of money for golf equipment.”

In his argument that golf was indeed becoming a sport demanding exorbitant purchases, Shiels also highlighted that he would rather buy off of eBay for cheaper.

“There was 25 T’s in this bag for £2.50. You’ll get a heart attack, okay?…I could probably buy 5,000 T’s for a tenner off eBay.”

He also reflected on his Costco Drive and detailed the different types of clubs available for varied ranges. Like how thrift pieces could be bought for less.

Going forward, Rick highlighted the other golf-related fares that went up over the years, especially the green fees and practice facilities that charge more with added amenities. The membership prices have also been hiked constantly. On the matter of price inflation, the YouTuber called attention toward the business aspect of the sport and how a money mentality has taken over to spike the costs.

Finally, Shiels concluded the conversation by noting that there is always room for differentiation between need and want. And one should consider weighing them when buying golf equipment. It can be cheap, reasonable, or expensive, depending on the choices made.

Do PGA golfers need hefty sums to afford the sport?

The shimmers of a PGA life seem lucrative and extravagant as the players receive hefty paychecks. But that’s just one side of the Yin and Yang. The other part isn’t very sparkly, as the player who plays on a professional tour has to invest in pricey golf gear.

The monetary burden is most relevant in the lives of those golfers who don’t live life in the lap of luxury. These non-popular pros get drained during tournament weeks when they pay for flights, hotels, caddies, golf equipment, carts, and much more.

In 2023, Ben Griffin took to TikTok to brief his tournament expenditure. He outlined that he spent $500-$1500 on flights, around $1500 on hotels, $500 on food, and $2000 on caddie fees. Added to these, miscellaneous expenses included $500 for field and add-ons. Griffin explained how bills took a toll on him as his earnings lay at the lower rungs.

The PGA Tour handbook for 2022–23 outlined that members should pay $100 as an annual fee. The handbook also mentions a $50 locker fee for members. Thus, looking at the tariffs paid by professional players and their tournament expenses, golf seems to be pretty expensive.