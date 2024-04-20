‘It’s A Thing That’s Recurring’: Jordan Spieth Talks About How He Almost Withdrew From The 2024 RBC Heritage Due To Last Year’s Wrist Injury

Mar 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth almost skipped a beat when the ECU tendon injury on his wrist came back haunting him at the ongoing RBC Heritage. The three-time major champion revealed that the wrist injury was the reason that kept him out of the 2023 PGA Championship. He said that the injury had been a recurring once ever since then.

After the second round at Harbour Town Golf Links, the 30-year-old American told the PGA Tour that he was on his 13th hole when his ECU tendon “popped out.” Later on, he felt that he would have to withdraw from the tournament midway when he was on the 14th hole. But after the tendon “came back in,” the golfer breathed a sigh of relief.

“I jammed it on 13 yesterday into the bulkhead on my bunker shot and it popped out. On 14 I thought I was done for the week. Then [the tendon]came back in, and I was like, ‘alright I’m good’,” Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth then revealed that his wrist injury had been recurring for quite some time. He further explained that whenever the tendon used to come out, it made it hard for him to turn his writs to the left.

“It’s a thing that’s recurring. I was lucky because most times it comes out, and I can’t turn it [left], and so I would have been screwed. It’s the ECU [extensor carpi ulnaris] tendon. It came out and came right back in its groove,” Spieth said.

In the first two rounds of the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth ended up scoring 70 and 67. He was tied for the 23rd rank heading into the weekend’s play. The three-time major champion will be hopeful of not seeing the wrist injury again, at least at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

Will Jordan Spieth Play At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?

After the completion of the RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour will move forward with its next event. It will be the only team event in its schedule – the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. However, Jordan Spieth will not be playing in the tournament.

This is not the first time that the three-time major champion has not been in the field of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Since his last appearance in 2018 (where he missed the cut), the 30-year-old American had been skipping the only team event on the Tour.

The PGA Tour Communications has released the full field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.



After this week’s assignment, the American golfer might be next seen playing at the AT&T Byron Nelson which is scheduled from May 2 to May 5, 2024. Now, it remains to be seen whether the three-time major champion will take a longer break to look after his recurring injury or will be taking a week off next as he skips the team event.