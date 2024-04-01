Joel Dahmen Celebrates Stephan Jaeger’s 2024 Houston Open Victory with Playful ‘Jaeger Bomb’ Cheer

It took 135 starts for Stephan Jaeger to win his first title on the PGA Tour. He defeated five players including Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau to win the 2024 Houston Open last Sunday. However, there was another guy who was more excited about his maiden title victory and that was Joel Dahmen.

The 36-year-old American pro golfer and a close friend of Jaeger were seen at Memorial Park Golf Course celebrating with playful ‘Jaeger Bomb’ cheers. PGA Tour shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Dahmen and Jaeger can be seen sharing a wholesome moment.

Joel Dahmen is also a one-time winner on the PGA Tour. He won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in 2021. Although he missed the cut at the 2024 Houston Open, he stayed at Memorial Park Golf Course to support his friend, Stephan Jaeger until Sunday.

Exploring Stephan Jaeger’s Winning At The 2024 Houston Open

The 34-year-old German golfer received a whopping prize money paycheck of $1,638,000 for winning the title at Memorial Park Golf Course. He also earned valuable 500 FedEx Cup points that took him to 10th rank in the standings.

Interestingly, Stephan Jaeger also jumped to his career-best 43rd rank on the Official World Golf Rankings. For his sensational maiden PGA Tour title win at the 2024 Houston Open, he earned 44.48 world ranking points.

He started his campaign at Memorial Park Golf Course with a decent 1 under 69 round on Thursday. This was followed by two brilliant and consistent rounds of 66 on Friday and Saturday. Finally, on Sunday, he shot another great round of 3 under 67 to take a stroke win over Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, and Taylor Moore.

Stephan Jaeger’s win at the 2024 Houston Open also earned him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Also, he has earned a special invite to the 2025 edition of the Tournament of Champions. Since he has cracked inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the German pro is also eligible to play at the Masters 2024.

It will be interesting to see how Jaeger performs in his first-ever appearance at Augusta National next week. With a huge load of experience under his belt, he is expected to, at least, make the cut at the first major tournament of the season.