As Keith Mitchell Leads The Valspar Championship, Here’s 10 Interesting Things About The Golfer

Mar 23, 2024; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Keith Mitchell walks off of the 15th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell has been phenomenal in the first three rounds of the Valspar Championship. He leads the table with a 10 under-par score after the end of 54 holes. His sensational play on Saturday in which he shot a round of 5 under 66 got him a two-stroke lead over Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power, and Peter Malnati.

Advertisement

The American pro is in pursuit of his second PGA Tour title. He will tee off at 11:20 pm GMT alongside tied second-placed Seamus Power. Before the 32-year-old starts his play at Copperhead Course of Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, here are 10 interesting facts about him,

10 Interesting Facts About Keith Mitchell

He was born on January 7, 1992, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Currently, he resides in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Keith Mitchell was introduced to the game of golf by his father at a very early age. His father suggested him to have a habit of wearing a visor during golf tournaments. His Mother and her best friends often plan a girls’ trip to the tournaments in which Mitchell participates. They call their group “Auntorage” and visit events every few months and wear similar matching hats. His schooling happened at The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His schoolmates’ names include the likes of PGA Tour pros such as Harris English, Stephan Jaeger, and Luke List. LPGA Tour pro Brooke Pancake was also from the same school. Keith Mitchell was part of the University of Georgia men’s golf team. Also in 2012, he won the All-America honors. He graduated with a business and real estate degree in 2014. The American turned professional in 2014. He joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in the very next year in 2015. He earned his first PGA Tour card for the 2018 season. In his second season, he recorded his first victory on the tour at the 2019 Honda Classic. Keith Mitchell got married to Claire Watson on January 10, 2022. The wedding ceremony happened at a beachside in Hawaii. He has paired alongside Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick at an event in Sweetens Cove. He had already met the American football quarterback Manning when he was four years old and knows him very well. It is also said that Mitchell has a passion for fishing. He is usually into fly fishing.

Keith Mitchell has made 11 appearances in the major golf tournaments. He has yet to record his first major win. Moreover, he has not even recorded a single top-10 finish. The 32-year-old American is really talented golfer, and it will be interesting to see if records a victory in the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Advertisement