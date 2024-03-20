Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

The Masters has a very special tradition that is followed before each edition and that is the Champions Dinner. Every year, the reigning champion invites all the previous winners of the prestigious Green Jacket and hosts a dinner party at Augusta National. This year Jon Rahm will have the honor of organizing the longtime culture.

The Spaniard will have the leverage to include whatever he likes in the Champions Dinner. It is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, April 9, and will be attended by all the previous winners and the Chairman of Augusta National, Fred Ridley.

The Masters shared the menu of Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner on X (formerly Twitter). This year’s menu will mark the significant end to last year’s host, Scottie Scheffler, who won the green jacket in 2022.

What Is In The Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner Menu?

Rahm has chosen most of the dishes from his homeland, the Basque Country. It will start with multiple choices of tapas, including Idiazanal con Trufa Negra and Lentejas Estofadas. The menu will also feature a special Mama Rahm’s Classic Lentil Stew. The tapas also include Chistorra Con Patat or Croqueta de Pollo.

This will be followed by Jon Rahm’s selected first course, Ensalada de Txangurro. After that, the main course will have two options between Chuleton a la Parrilla and Rodaballo al Pil-Pil. Finally, the Spaniard will offer his guests a delicious dessert in Miljojas de Crema y Nata.



Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner is expected to be attended by the likes of previous winners such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh, Gary Player, and many more. His idol and also compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal will also be in attendance. The 2022 edition’s Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler will also make his presence felt.

Since the golf world is now split into two after the inception of LIV Golf, a few of the previous winners of the tournament are not part of the PGA Tour. But that does not mean they will not join for the Champions Dinner. Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia will be a few LIV stars to join Rahm in his honorable party at Augusta National.

The Champions Dinner is a historic tradition for the Masters Tournament. Jon Rahm will surely do everything in his power to host the event successfully.