Jordan Spieth’s Top 10 Career Shots On the PGA Tour (Non-Majors) – A Showcase Of Aces, Bunker Hole-Outs, And Incredible Putts

Apr 19, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Jordan Spieth tosses his ball to a young fan after his putt on the 15th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Who can forget Jordan Spieth’s incredible shot at the 2020 Ryder Cup which almost made him fall into the lake? The American golfer is known for his quirky-but-brilliant golf shots. Since his debut in 2012, he has emerged as a top golf ball hitter on the PGA Tour.

Multiple shots highlight his career, but here are his top 10 career shots (non-major) shared by the PGA Tour on their YouTube channel back in November 2023.

1) Jordan Spieth’s Bunker Shot To Win The 2017 Travelers Championship

Speith and Daniel Berger were locked together face-to-face in a playoff match to decide who would lift the title at TPC River Highlands. While the former had a chance to better Berger, he landed his ball into the bunker. But the American golfer repeated his 2013 John Deere Classic heroics to hole the ball from the bunker to lift his 10th PGA Tour title.

2) Birdie From A Bunker At The 2013 John Deere Classic

Back in 2013, 19-year-old Jordan Spieth had an opportunity to contend for his first PGA Tour title. He had to shoot a birdie on the final hole to face David Hearn and Zach Johnson. But his ball ended up landing in the bunker. Spieth was not going to give up, and he chipped in the ball to get it inside the hole.

3) 28-yard Winning Birdie Putt At The 2015 Valspar Championship

The American golfer’s dream year started with his dominating playoff win against Sean O’Hair and Patrick Reed at Innisbrook Resort in 2015. He shot an unbelievable 28-yard birdie putt in the final playoff hole to seal his second PGA Tour title win.

4) Ace At The 2015 BMW Championship

In 2015, Spieth’s brilliance peaked in the FedEx Cup playoff event at Olympia Fields Country Club. The American golfer shot a flabergasting 184-yard Ace on the par 3 2nd hole.

5) Spieth’s Third Career Hole-In-One At The 2019 Hero World Challenge

Back in 2019, the three-time major winner entered the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament as the World No. 1., when he turned a 6 iron shot into a hole-in-one on a par 3 2nd hole. This ended up being his career’s third hole-in-one shot.

6) Ace At The 2013 Puerto Rico Open

Back in 2013, then 19-year-old Spieth shot a blistering hole-in-one on the par 3 11th hole at Grand Reserve Country Club. He covered a 192-yard long to earn two under par on his scorecard.

7) Hole-In-One At The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Spieth and a hole-in-one is a great love story. At the Bay Hill Golf Course in 2021, he had already shot an eagle in his first round on the 16th hole. Later on, in the third round, the golf star shot a sensational hole-in-one on the par 3 second hole.

8) Winning Putt At The 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge

Spieth was well ahead on the leaderboard on Sunday at the Colonial Golf Course in 2016. But he needed one more birdie to clear his path. He did the same on the par 3 16th when he just rolled over his ball to a long birdie putt for a win.

9) Jordan Spieth’s Eagle At The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

While playing in the third round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Jordan Spieth shot a sensational 160-yard eagle on the 16th hole. It was a par 4 hole, but the American golfer holed in the ball in just two strokes.

10) Bunker Shot At The 2013 AT&T National

Back in 2013, Spieth entered the final round at Congressional Country Club. At the very first hole, he found a fairway bunker after his tee shot. The PGA Tour pro brilliantly shot a 127-yard approach to hole his ball to shoot an eagle.

Jordan Spieth will have his chance at the 2024 PGA Championship to complete his career grand slam. Now, it remains to be seen if he pulls out some other incredible shots under his sleeves at the Valhalla Golf Course to secure his fourth major win.