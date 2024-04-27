PGA Tour Pros ft. Justin Thomas And Lee Trevino Share Unfiltered Thoughts On Tiger Woods’ Son, Charlie

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Being Tiger Woods’ son isn’t easy and Charlie knows it well. The 15-year-old is often seen playing alongside his father garnering attention from media and fans. But the big question is, will he live up to people’s expectations? Some of the PGA Tour pros had unfiltered thoughts about the same.

While Tiger and his son are regular participants in the father-son duo event, the PNC Championship, there is another PGA Tour star who is a regular entrant in the tournament as well. That is none other than Justin Thomas. Since he shares a great bond with the 15-time major champion, it is quite obvious that he has developed a deep bond with Charlie.

Thomas shared his thoughts on Charlie calling him a great hitter. The two-time PGA Championship praised the youngster and revealed that he was “obsessed with the game,”

“I think he started about right here and he probably hits it farther than I do now. It’s really cool because Charlie is starting to really… I mean, he’s always loved and been obsessed with the game, but he’s starting to kind of develop those skills, and it’s impressive.”

Six-time major champion Lee Trevino has also seen Charlie grow up as a well-groomed golfer. He highlighted the fact that the youngster has his golf legend father by his side. The 84-year-old also noted that if Charlie wanted to pursue a career in golf, he would have to work on his skills to succeed at the highest level.

In addition to Trevino, Jon Rahm has also shared his thoughts on Tiger Woods’ son. Although the Spaniard made a switch to LIV Golf last year, he can be counted as an ex-PGA Tour pro. He compared his 12-year-old self with Charlie and said that he had more talent than him.

“Charlie has got a lot of talent, certainly a lot more than I did at the age of 12.”

Rahm also predicted that Charlie would go on to play on the PGA Tour in the future.

How Does Charlie’s Current Form Compare To Tiger Woods When He Was His Age?

Charlie Woods may have displayed similar talents and on-course traditions to his father, but has he reached where his father was when he was 15? Well, Tiger was naturally way ahead as he was already a three-time US Junior Amateur champion at the age of 15.

While Charlie may not have won the US Junior Amateur Championship, he has a title that his father never won. In 2023, he won the Florida state championship after shooting two rounds of 78 and 76. Interestingly, at the age of seven, he finished second at the US Kids golf competition in Florida.

The 15-year-old shot his first eagle at the World golf level at the 2020 PNC Championship. In 2022, Tiger Woods’ son also finished 11th at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. This may not be a great record for the young man but it would have certainly boosted his spirits going ahead.

But has Charlie done enough to get compared to his father? That is certainly not the case, Woods was a well-known name in the golf world when he was 15. In the next five years, he became a multiple-time PGA Tour champion.

However, the fact that Charlie Woods is an equally great talent can not be denied. He is carving his own way in the game of golf, and it won’t be surprising if he goes on to follow a successful career in professional golf.