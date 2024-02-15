Ladies European Tour Star Announces OnlyFans Partnership

LET star, Amy Boulden has signed a deal with OnlyFans for the 2024 season and affirms to share behind-the-scenes footage with the cybercitizens and the life of a pro.

Boulden has won twice professionally and will be featuring the OnlyFans brand and wearing their t-shirts. She will also be using the platform to give a peek at her life, gym schedule, practice sessions, and swing tips. Let’s see what the golfer has said about this opportunity and how she feels about it.

Amy Boulden Shares Her Thoughts On OnlyFans

In an interview, Boulden said,

“Collaborating with OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to connect directly with fans and bring my followers on the journey with me as I compete around the world,”stating that the platform gives her that direct medium to connect with her fans and she sees this as a huge opportunity to grow her popularity.

In addition to this, she continued to talk about the brand using social media differently.

“OnlyFans is revolutionising the way we use social media, so launching my page on the platform felt like a natural next step for my career…With women’s golf continuing to grow in popularity, OnlyFans feels like the perfect platform to showcase the sport globally.”

Boulden thinks that spreading golf globally through OnlyFans is a next-generation step. The golfer rejoiced in her first LET triumph in 2020 with a three-stroke upper hand at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. She also won a LET Access Series in 2014. The golfer also had an astounding amateur career, where she represented Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup and Junior Solheim Cup. But recently, she has been struggling with her gameplay, with no top-10 finishes.

Apart from Boulden, another golfer, Liam O’Neill, also partnered with OnlyFans last year. Hence, it’ll be exciting to watch Boulden through the lens of OnlyFans.