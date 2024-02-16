Is It Time For Pro Golfers To Embrace OnlyFans?

There are rarely any big-name golfers on the famous content subscription service OnlyFans. While the social media platform is often linked with adult content, the London-based site has made some drastic changes to broaden its spectrum. They are trying to lure a lot of content creators from different fields including sports.

Advertisement

The social media site has recently signed a deal with LET champion Amy Boulden to lure more golfers to join the platform. However, the Welsh is not the only golfer with whom the OnlyFans have signed a deal. Last year they got British golfer Liam O’Neill on board.

The London-based social media site is hoping to break the stereotype that only female creators are present on their platform. For example, famous social media influencer Paige Spiranac, racing driver Renee Gracie, combat sports player Paige VanZant, and many other female creators have a huge fan following among the male audience.

Advertisement

But the major question is if pro golfers should embrace a social media platform like OnlyFans. Well, the answer to that question is yes, absolutely. The reason behind it is simple, the social media platform asks its creator to post unique stuff that would lure subscribers. The more the number of subscriptions the more the revenue generation which may count up to millions of dollars in a year.

What Effect Does Amy Boulden Joining OnlyFans Have On Other Golfers?

When golf influencers are taken into account such as golf diva Paige Spiranac, there is always a perception that they would wear sexually appealing clothes. But by signing Amy Boulden, OnlyFans wants to change this perception. The Welsh golfer, who is actively participating in professional golf events, will use the platform to give her subscribers tips and advice without any vulgarity. She will also share behind-the-scenes golfing events and gym workout tips.

The social media platform could also help golfers to intensify their earnings apart from the game of golf. Especially, the female pro golfers who get paid comparatively way less than the male golfers. If somehow they gain huge popularity they can lure multiple brand endorsement deals.

As per Amy Boulden, if a pro golfer gets to OnlyFans they might help increase the chances of taking the game global. As quoted by Golf Monthly, she said,

“With women’s golf gaining momentum in popularity, OnlyFans seems like the perfect platform to showcase the sport globally.”

Advertisement

Apart from that, brands also prefer to sign players with huge popularity on social media. The sole reason behind it is that youth consume sports through multiple social media platforms. They often get influenced by the players and their mass appeal. So, a popular player certainly helps in the growth of sales and revenue for the brand.

Golf is a really costly sport. Not all players go on to become Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy who earn millions through endorsement. The pro players can attract multiple brands if they grow a sensational popularity. The platform might also help them earn some decent sum post-retirement from the game of golf.