LIV Golf Lets Slip New Team Member of The Cleeks GC During Media Day Before Deleting Post

Apr 23, 2023; Adelaide, South Australia, AUS; Greg Norman addresses the crowd before the trophy presentation following the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide golf tournament at Grange Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf recently shared their Media Day post on Instagram but deleted it soon after they dropped a major piece of information. Kalle Samooja who won the LIV Golf Promotional event in Abu Dhabi Golf Club is part of the Martin Kaymer-led Cleeks GC team. Although the news has not yet been made official by the Saudi-backed league, the piece of info accidentally slipped up. They haven’t updated the information on their official website as of yet.

Advertisement

However, NUCLR GOLF, a top page for golf fans, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating about the deleted post. It had an image of Martin Kaymer, Kalle Samooja, and Richard Bland standing together with the Cleeks GC Logo behind.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1744732322551996825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, with LIV Golf already deleted their post, the official announcement of Kalle Samooja joining Cleeks GC might take some time. But fans are all aware that the Finnish professional golfer is all set to play alongside Martin Kaymer and Richard Bland in the 2024 season.

Who Are The Newest Members of LIV Golf in the 2024 Season?

Back in early December 2023, the LIV Golf League hosted a Promotional event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The tournament was organized to select three players for the upcoming 2024 season. It had a 72-hole format and also offered a $1.5 million prize purse. The winner’s share was announced to be $200,000.

After three days of intense golf, Kalle Samooja won the Promotional event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club while Jinichiro Kozuma and Kieran Vincent finished as tied runner-ups. They all received the promised contract for the LIV Golf 2024 season.

Andy Ogletree, the Order of Merit winner on the Asian Tour International Series in 2023, had already booked a slot for the LIV Golf 2024 season.

LIV Golf’s biggest signing in 2023 came on December 7, 2023. They recruited two-time major champion and current World No. 3 Jon Rahm in a multi-year deal. Although the signing fee has not been officially announced, as per reports, it is expected to be over $550 million. Also, he is set to captain a new team in the upcoming 2024 season.

Advertisement

It is still a mystery regarding which of the teams these newly signed players are going to play on. However, all the questions will certainly be answered on February 2 when LIV Golf returns with its 2024 season at El Camaleon Golf Course.