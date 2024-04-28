Open Championship 2024: R&A Makes Remarkable Changes To The Qualification Criteria For The Tournament

The R&A had announced last month that a new exemption criteria for the 2024 Open Championship would come into play soon. The latest development brings three major changes to the qualification criteria that will be implemented this year.

Under the revised rules, the Open Championship winner from this season will now be granted an exemption to participate in the event until the age of 55, a change from the previous age limit of 60. This, however, won’t affect past champions and they will be eligible to play in the major tournament until they turn 60.

Another modification to the qualification criteria implemented includes golfers from various tours getting an opportunity to compete in the tournament. This means, that the authorities have provided exemption to the top five finishers from the Asian tour, the Japanese tour, the PGA Tour of Australia, and the Sunshine tour through the International Federation rankings list.

Lastly, an exemption has been given to the inaugural African Amateur, Altin van der Merwe. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old golfer triumphed in a three-way playoff against Christiaan Maas and Ivan Verster to win the inaugural Africa Amateur Championship at Leopard Creek.

Considering the numerous rule changes implemented this year, golf enthusiasts wonder if LIV golfers will have an opportunity to participate in the Open Championship by any means.

Can Updated Qualification Criteria Swing Open the Gates For LIV Golfers to Compete In The Open Championship?

Currently, golfers who have transitioned to LIV Golf are not accumulating points in the world rankings. Whereas, only the top 50 players from the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) are granted entry to the event. Given that LIV players are missing out on these crucial points, they will almost certainly be unable to participate in the tournament.

However, past winners may still have the opportunity to compete in the tournament. Additionally, golfers who participate in international series and tours such as the PGA Tour of Australia, Asian Tour, and the Japanese Tour, and finish within the top 5 positions on the International Federation rankings list, could earn themselves a coveted spot at the 152nd Open Championship.

This means that LIV golfers such as Andy Ogletree, who is currently in the second position at the Federation rankings, and David Puig, who is in the seventh position, stand a strong chance to compete in the last golf major of the year. As for the rest of the LIV golfers, they must bide their time until further progress is made that benefits both the players and the sport itself.