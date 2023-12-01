Top 10 Pros Who’ve Entered the LIV Golf Promotions Event

Sep 24, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Anirban Lahiri putts on the 16th green during the final round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

In a week or so, we will finally get to know the new members in LIV Golf and who in the Open and Drop Zones gets their contract renewed with the league. As far as the LIV Promotions event is concerned, there are currently ten notable golfers who have promised their participation. Last Thursday, LIV Golf announced its final field for the event, which will be from December 8 to December 10. The venue will be the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. More than 70 players will be competing, out of which the top three will make it to the LIV Golf roster.

Advertisement

Even PGA Tour players can enter the inaugural event without penalty. What happens if they make the top three remains unclear at the moment. Previously, these events were unauthorized, but now that the promotions event is a form of qualifying tournament, the PGA Tour permits its golfers to compete in it. However, any changes in the event format might compel the PGA Tour to have second thoughts.

The LIV Golf Promotions event has a specific set of qualification standards that have to be met. Let’s take a look at these qualifications!

Advertisement

LIV Golf Promotions Event is More Stringent Than Ever

The golfers can either fall into category A or category B. The category A golfers, which is a list of 60 players, would tee off in the opening round. Also, the top 20 plus ties would move to the second round. In this second round, they will be merged with the category B athletes who got byes after the first round.

Finally, the top twenty after this round will move ahead to the final day, where scores will reset again before they play over 36 holes on Sunday. Apart from these, which players will be seen at the event?

Top Ten Golfers Competing at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Jason Dufner: He is the 2013 PGA Championship winner and one of the most notable golfers on the list. He has an exemption to the 2024 PGA Tour out of past champions with 150 career cuts made.

Kevin Chappell: Kevin and Jason earned byes in the second round. He earned more than $17 million in his PGA Tour career.

James Piot: He is one of the relegated players, along with Chase Koepka and others. He is the 2021 US Amateur Champion.

Advertisement

Victor Dubuisson: He appeared at the Ryder Cup once as a European patriot and won twice on the DP World Tour.

Scott Hend: He had three DP World Tour wins.

Apart from these five, the other five notable names are Jazz Janewattananond, Braden Thornberry, Martin Trainer, Turk Pettit, and Kyle Stanley.

The purse of the promotions event will be $1.5 million, out of which the winner will receive a whopping share of $200,000. The top three golfers will get a place on any LIV team. Those who rank from 4 to 10 will have exemptions for all 2024 International Series events sanctioned by the Asian Tour. The first event of LIV Golf starts on February 2nd at Mayokaba.