2024 LPGA Chevron Championship : Dates, Venue And TV Schedule Unveiled

Apr 23, 2023; The Woodlands, Texas, USA; Lilia Vu (USA, left) jumps in the water with Anne-Lise Bidou after winning The Chevron Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The first women’s major of the 2024 season, the LPGA Chevron Championship, will take place this week. between April 18th and April 21st at the Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

As many as 132 of the world’s best golfers will vie for the title and a whopping $5,200,000 prize purse. Lilia Vu is the defending champion of the LPGA Chevron Championship. Last year, she defeated Angel Yin in a playoff round to take home her first major championship victory.

Unveiling The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship Venue And TV Schedule Details

Designed by Jack Nicklaus, The Club at Carlton Woods officially opened in 2001. The golf course has hosted several tournaments, and since 2023, it has been the venue for the Chevron Championship.

Nicklaus has himself ranked the golf course as one of his top 18 course designs. He played the inaugural round on the course despite terrible weather conditions. This 7,400-yard golf course is surrounded by natural lakes, ponds, forests, and rolling terrain. It also boasts a 50,000-square-foot clubhouse.

It is worth mentioning that before shifting to the Club at Carlton Woods, the Chevron Championship had its base at Mission Hills Country Club in Palm Springs, California.

As usual, the LPGA Chevron Championship will feature a cut after the completion of the second round. Only the top 60 golfers and ties will advance to the weekend round. Those who wish to catch the TV coverage of the event can tune into several available broadcast channels.

Fans may tune into the Golf Channel and Peacock from 10 AM to 2 PM on Thursday and Friday. As for the weekend rounds, they can catch the live action from 3 PM to 6 PM on NBC and Peacock.

Moreover, fans from the UK may watch the tournament live on the Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports mix from 3 PM to 7 PM on Thursday and Friday. However, to catch the weekend rounds update, fans may catch the action on Sky Sports Mix from 7 PM onwards.

As the LPGA Chevron Championship is drawing closer, it remains to be seen how the first women’s major of the season will unfold and who will ultimately clinch the trophy this year.