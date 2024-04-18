2024 LPGA Chevron Championship: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, tees off on the first hole Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

The first major of women, the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship, is due to start from 1:15 pm onwards, featuring 132 of the world’s best golfers who are in contention at the Club at Carlton Woods, vying for the title and whopping prize money of $5,200,000.

Since the LPGA Chevron Championship features a field stacked with top-tier golfers, fans can expect fierce competition and gameplay. While it’s challenging to predict who will outshine the rest, here is a list of the top five golfers to keep an eye on.

Top 5 Golfers to Look Out for at the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship

1. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda has been making headlines by winning four consecutive tour titles this season. The 25-year-old golfer is now aiming to clinch another title, which would tie her with Annika Sorenstam‘s record.

She was also in the solo third position at the Chevron Championship last year. Therefore, Korda stands a strong chance of grabbing a win and outperforming her competitors. Her odds of winning the tournament are currently +500.

2. Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu is the defending champion. She triumphed over Angel Yin in a playoff round last year. And not just that, she also went on to clinch another major win in 2023 at the AIG Women’s Open, winning by a six-stroke margin over Charley Hull.

Thus, Vu is the only golfer since Juli Inkster in 1999 to win two major titles in a single season. As far as the 2024 season is concerned, she has just earned one top-10 finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand, finishing T7. Her odds to win are +2800.

3. Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko has +2500 odds to win the first women’s major. Ko is one of the favorite golfers currently. However, she has only played two events this season and made the cut in both. The South Korean professional golfer took the T8 spot on the leaderboard in her recent outing at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Moreover, she was also in the T9 position in the 2023 Chevron Championship, which makes her a hot pick to look out for to win the major.

4. Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson is another best player to watch out for. Although the Canadian professional golfer has not clinched a victory so far this season, she has a chance to do so now with the major.

Henderson has +2800 odds to win the tournament, given that she has four top-10 finishes this season, the best one being a solo third spot at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. It is important to note that Henderson was at the T23 position at the Club at Carlton Woods last year.

5. Angel Yin

Angel Yin was the runner-up at the 2023 Chevron Championship. Although the golfer initially matched the scores of 10 under par of Lilia Vu, she lost in a playoff round against the 26-year-old golfer.

Due to her injury, Yin has participated in just one event in the 2024 season, the T-Mobile Match Play. However, she stunned everyone with her T5 finish on the leaderboard. The golfer has +3500 odds to win the event this season.

As these golfers tee off at the Chevron championship today, fans are excited for the first major of the year, and it will be exciting to see if Nelly Korda manages to have five consecutive wins this season.