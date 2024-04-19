mobile app bar

Why Did Defending Champion Lilia Vu Withdraw From The 2024 Chevron Championship?

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lilia Vu

Apr 18, 2024; The Woodlands, Texas, USA; Lilia Vu (AUS) (left) and Mine Lee (AUS) walk up to the 17th tee during the first round of The Chevron Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

As a matter of dismay, Lilia Vu will not be defending her title at the Chevron Championship. The star golfer withdrew from the tournament on Thursday due to a triggering back injury resulting from a workout session. Later, Vu stated that this back injury had persisted for a long time, and she had been having a difficult time dealing with it.

“I have been dealing with a back injury for a while now…Some days are better than others, and today was unfortunately not a good day. During my normal warmup routine, I had severe discomfort in my back and I felt that I could not compete up to my standards and made the decision to withdraw from the tournament ahead of my tee time.” 

Lilia Vu eventually realized her performance wouldn’t be up to par, so she decided to step back. She also returned home for better rehabilitation and care. Moreover, this isn’t the first time the LPGA pro has withdrawn from a tournament due to her back injury.

Lilia Vu’s Back Injury Took A Toll On Her Career

Lilia Vu had a disturbing start this year after she withdrew from two tournaments before the Chevron Championship due to several health concerns. Last summer, she suffered a back injury, which took almost a month to get better. But the problems resurfaced from time to time, like at the Blue Bay LPGA event in China. 

Before teeing up at the Chevron, Vu stated that she was 95 percent better. But witnessing her current situation, she might need more rest and care. If one takes a look at last year’s Chevron Championship, then it’s evident that Lilia Vu gave her best performance that landed her a win at the major. She had four rounds of 68, 69, 73, and 68. 

Then, in August, she also won the AIG Women’s Open with 14 under 274. The LPGA star also had seven top-ten finishes last year. But this year, she could only manage one top-ten finish at Siam Country Club, displaying an average performance. The golf world awaits her comeback and hopes that the world no. 2 will get better soon.

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these