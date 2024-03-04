LPGA Tour’s Shortest Player Eyes A Win At 2024 HBSC World Championship

Ayaka Furue tees off from the second hole during the Meijer LPGA © Cody Scanlan/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The shortest LPGA Tour star, Ayaka Furue, who is only five feet in height, was playing exceptionally well at the HSBC World Championship. The 23-year-old held a two-shot lead going into the final round after she shot 4-under 68 on Saturday.

The Japanese pro golfer was the winner of the 2022 Women’s Scottish Open and yet again, she has proved her worth by playing so well. Apart from this, let’s take a look at her approach to the event and what she said about her performance.

Ayaka Furue eyed a win at the HBSC World Championship

The LPGA Tour star talked about her exaltation to be playing at the HBSC World Championship.

“I just feel excited to be part of the top of the leaderboard. I think winning is the most important thing to play in the Paris Olympics, so yeah.” Added to that, he continued, “I don’t really think about other players is when I’m hitting my shot, how far they go or how far they hit. Just focusing on my play.”

Ayaka Furue was willing to focus on his game and overlook the gameplay of others. She did not want to get distracted by their performance. She was determined to put her efforts into the event.

As far as the LPGA Tour player’s performance is concerned, she achieved three birdies on day one. Following that, she had the lowest round of 67 on Friday, which saw seven birdies.

Then, on Saturday, she carded five birdies throughout the day. In the last round, she had only one birdie, and the two bogeys and a double bogey made her secure a T8 place.

Green Hannah lifted the HBSC World Championship trophy with a total of 5-under-275. After this event, the LPGA squad will be preparing for the Blue Bay LPGA.