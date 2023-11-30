Luke Donald Set To Lead the European Ryder Cup Team in 2025

The stellar win of the European side at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, with 16.5–11.5, was an astounding sight to witness; all credit to the European captain Luke Donald, who led his team to victory. And owing to that stellar leadership, Donald will be returning to Bethpage Black on Long Island in 2025, guiding his English boys. The seven-time European Tour winner is Europe’s first talisman since Bernard Gallacher repeated the role in 1991, 1993, and 1995 (the year his team triumphed at Oak Hill).

Donald will only be the second in European Ryder Cup captaincy history to have his team win on home ground as well as away. Prior to him was Tony Jacklin, who won Muirfield Village in 1987, two years after the Belfry victory. When the European torch bearer was asked to reflect on his thoughts on returning as the European team capain, he delineated his opinion.

Luke Donald Promises to Bring Back the 2025 Ryder Cup

He initiated the conversation about how grateful he is to have the opportunity to lead the European squad in 2025 and that opportunities like these are to be grabbed and cherished. As the conversation went on, he started to talk about how he perceived the challenge of winning for the second time sportingly.

“To be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting. There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career, and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025”

Added to that, he continued to talk about the crowd in New York and how the loud and boisterous audience was to be tackled by the players. “The New Yorkers love their sport and they love some jostling and all that kind of that goes with it”.

Donald stated that he had home wins in 2004 and 2012, so it might be tough but he will figure out ways to work around it. Further reflecting on Joe LaCava and Rory McIlroy‘s feud, the captain certainly knows that there will be a lot of controversy ahead when they are playing away from home.

Luke Donald won twice in the Walker Cup, representing Great Britain and Ireland (1999 and 2001). The European talisman also contributed 10.5 points out of the 15 matches he participated in the previous Ryder Cups. Added to that, he was a part of the winning team four times. Luke is a fitting captain for Europe, indeed. So was the thought of the executive director of Ryder Cup. “Luke was a superb captain in Rome…demonstrated clear, calm and meticulous leadership skills in Rome, and all those qualities will be big assets again for Luke and Team Europe”.