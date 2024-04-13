Greg Norman’s Presence At The 2024 Masters Draws Criticism From Eamon Lynch

Greg Norman bought his ticket to the Masters and it’s not surprising that the brain of LIV Golf wasn’t invited to the PGA Tour major. This decision could be a result of Norman’s intentions and that the event officials didn’t want to take a chance. After the news got noticed by GolfWeek’s Eamon Lynch, he criticized Norman for his presence and called the old man an opportunist.

He also underlined how extra passes are given to the golfers for their families and other associates. Moreover, 13 LIV golfers got invited to the field, yet they couldn’t manage a pass for their boss and that is because the Masters authorities took every measure to keep Norman away from this auspicious event.

“With 13 LIV golfers competing this week, that represents dozens of opportunities for one of them to bring their boss to the tournament…According to his son, Greg Jr., Norman was again denied a tournament pass through official channels, just as he was in 2023.”

Fred Ridley also went on to write that he wanted to keep the focus on the competition and thus didn’t invite Greg Norman. Lynch also wrote how Ridley never trusted the LIV CEO.

“Ridley knew that Norman couldn’t be trusted if admitted, that a man prone to grandstanding and grievances would likely use the Masters to platform his pettiness. This year has proved those fears justified.”

But all the efforts of the Masters’ authorities were in vain as the head of LIV Golf arrived at the Augusta National to support his league players. Before this instance, Norman made quite a few appearances at Augusta National as a player.

Greg Norman’s Performance Record At The Masters Tournament

Before joining LIV Golf, Greg Norman made plenty of appearances at the Masters, and the most striking of those were his second-place finishes in 1986, 1987, and 1996. In 1986, he carded 5 in the last hole to become the runner-up. Then, in the next year, his last round saw several birdies but he managed a second place.

Apart from this, from 1980 to 1990, he had two more good finishes at the Masters Tournament, which were T4 in 1981 and T5 in 1988. His efforts for the green jacket didn’t just stop there. From 1990 to 2000, his other top 10 finishes included T6 in 1992, T3 in 1995, T2 in 1996, and T3 in 1999.

His performance in the following years was average at best. Thus, Greg Norman shared a bond with the field as a golfer during his career as a PGA Tour pro.