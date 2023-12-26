“Like the Ryder Cup Was This Year”: Shane Lowry Sets His Sights High for 2024 With Olympics Goal

Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Shane Lowry lines up a putt on the seventh green during day two foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry looks forward to an Olympic medal in golf after he picked up pace at the Ryder Cup. Lowry last played well at the 2022 Masters Tournament, finishing in third place. In the same year, he clinched the BMW PGA Championship trophy at Wentworth with a 17-under 199. But as far as 2023 is concerned, the golfer displayed average gameplay throughout the year.

Advertisement

But September’s Ryder Cup motivated him to have greater goals. In the Ryder Cup, he won a match on the Friday foursomes and received a half-point for his team in singles against Jordan Spieth. This feat encouraged him to look forward to a better new year. He stated that the Ryder Cup was the highlight of the year, which inspired him to improve. Hence, Lowry, who played for Ireland at the 2021 Tokyo Golf Olympics with Rory McIlroy, finds this chance alluring.

Shane Lowry Reflects on His Thoughts on the Olympics

Shane Lowry, who expected to clinch a place in the top 10 at the 2021 Golf Olympics, still regrets that he couldn’t. He finished 22nd with 71 in the last round. Mourning the same, he stated:

Advertisement

“The one thing I remember about Tokyo was I had a bit of a chance going into the Sunday for a medal and I had a bad day Sunday, and I was quite dejected after it.”

Lowry said it was important to him because he was playing in the Olympics for the first time and hence, the Irishman had high hopes. He also shed light on the vitality of winning the Olympics:

“ I know how much Olympic medals mean in this country, and I think that would just be something else, like the Ryder Cup was this year.”

He further added how he keeps the Olympics on his bucket list. He aims for a gold medal, but any medal would mean equally much to him. Lowry thinks a golf course plays a major part, and that’s the luck he requires for a win.

As far as his qualifications are concerned, he’s confident enough to get a place in the tournament. But once he gets in, he is not willing to repeat past mistakes, and clinch the coveted medal. As golf unlocks a new roster, Shane Lowry also stays back on the PGA Tour, along with Ludvig Aberg. It is to see if he can fulfil his dream.