“Won the Australian Open on a Broken Foot”: Tiger Woods Hails Rafael Nadal Ahead of Impending Retirement

Golf legend Tiger Woods was full of praise recently for Rafael Nadal and his fighting spirit. He recollected how the Spaniard won the Australian Open despite a foot injury and said he does not want him to retire. The American, however, stated it is inevitable and sports lovers should enjoy watching him as long as he plays.

Nadal virtually missed the entire 2023 season, not playing after his second-round defeat in the 2023 Australian Open. He also underwent surgery and made a successful recovery. He is on track to return next year, perhaps at the 2024 Australian Open. It is widely believed it will be the former World No.1’s last season. While there is no confirmation, he too, has spoken about bidding the sport adieu after the upcoming season.

World Golf Hall of Fame member Woods called Nadal’s achievements ‘extraordinary’, recalling his 2022 Australian Open win. Nadal lifted the title despite playing with a longstanding foot problem that had cut short his previous season.

“Well, I think what Rafa, what he’s done is extraordinary. I mean, he won the Australian Open on a broken foot. The guy is beyond tough and beyond competitive.”

Woods said the travails of age and time are inevitable for athletes (via an interview with Tennis365). He said he did not want to see the 22-time Grand Slam champion retire, just like he had not wanted Roger Federer to retire. He appealed to fans to enjoy watching him and his passion and contribution to tennis.

“He knows that Father Time is here. Every athlete faces it. Although in some sports it happens faster than others, and unfortunately, just like every sport, you get aged out. I don’t want to see him go. I never wanted to see Fed go, but that’s what happened. We should all enjoy watching him compete and watching him play and what he’s meant to the game, what he’s meant to all of us, just to see the passion of how he plays and why he plays.”

Rafael Nadal reportedly working to come back in the Australian swing

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal revealed his fitness issues had worsened to a point where he was unsure of ever playing tennis again. However, he added his rehab progress is going well and he will be back on court soon. He did not disclose the exact date or tournament for his return. Australian Open director Craig Tiley, though, took the liberty to announce that the Spaniard will feature in the 2024 edition of the Major Down Under.

While there is no confirmation from Nadal’s camp, a report by Spanish publication Cadena SER (via Tennis365) claimed he has fixed his travel plans for Australia. The two-time AO winner will reportedly travel to Kuwait in early December for high-intensity training. He will practice at the Kuwait branch of the Rafa Nadal Academy before heading home for Christmas. SER claimed after celebrating the holiday with his family, he will fly to Australia in late December.

The report said Nadal will play at least one tournament in the build-up to the 2024 Australian Open before the main event. The player himself, meanwhile, said he is unsure about the level of tennis he will play upon his return. Whichever tournament Nadal chooses to make a comeback at, he will surely be the main attraction as fans will throng to see him in action after a year.