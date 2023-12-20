When an 11-Year Old Boy Elated Tiger Woods With a Hole-in-One

Tiger Woods is probably the greatest-ever golfer in post 2000s era, both in terms of wins and skillset. But stunning the greatest of all time is not an easy task. Back in October 2023, an 11-year-old boy named, Holden Bautista, shot an unbelievable Hole-in-One in the TGR Jr. Invitational. After his blistering ace, he was congratulated by the legendary 15-time major champion. However, that was not all for the young boy as he went on to shoot another Hole-in-One in the same round.

Fore Play, a podcast page by Barstool Sports, shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), in which, the 11-year-old boy shot an amazing ace at The Hay in the Pebble Beach Par 3 course in front of Woods. Later on, in the same video, he was seen chatting with the GOAT golfer who congratulated him and said,

“Congratulations, I’m proud of you. Keep it going.”

After the TGR Jr. Invitational’s round, Tiger Woods hosted a Q&A session with TaylorMade, a company that sponsored the event. Young players who participated in the event were also allowed to question the legend. Holden Bautista, who had a spectacular outing, threw a hilarious but cute question.

In a video posted by TWLEGION, a Tiger Woods tracking page on X, the 11-year-old boy was heard asking,

“Well, one, have you ever gotten two hole-in-ones in one round? I, I mean, you’re the GOAT. I… you’re like, you’re the GOAT, and I, I… and it would be… I feel like it would be expected. But it’s OK, it’s OK. I feel like I’m putting you under a spotlight now.”

Tiger Woods smirked and replied to Holden Bautista by saying,

“He just mic-dropped it on top of everybody, right?”

Exploring Tiger Woods’ all Hole-in-One on the PGA Tour

There is no doubt that the 47-year-old Californian is one of the greatest golfers ever to tee up on the leading Northern American Golf Tour. With 82 PGA Tour titles, including 15 majors, under his belt, his success has been impeccable and second to none.

While Tiger Woods has shot 20 Hole-in-One in his professional career, only three have come on the PGA Tour so far. Surprising but true!

His first-ever ace on the leading golf circuit across the globe came in the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open, his debut tournament as a professional golfer. He shot the Hole-in-One on the par 3 14th hole using a six-iron.

In the following year in 1997 at the Phoenix Open, Tiger Woods recorded his second ace. He used a nine iron to hit a blistering shot on the par 3 16th hole that got the ball inside the hole in just one bounce on the green.

Woods’ final Hole-in-One came in 1998 at the Sprint International. Surprisingly, his 185-yard ace on the seventh hole has been his last in the last 20 years or so.