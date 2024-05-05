Matthew Wolff And Thomas Pieters Talk About Their Game Plan For LIV Singapore’s Final Round

With LIV Singapore all set to enter its final round on Sunday, the leaderboard appears to be fairly unpredictable. While Brooks Koepka leads the table and is vying for his fourth LIV title, four golfers are only three strokes behind him and have the ability to flip the standings in the final round. RangeGoats GC players, Matthew Wolff and Thomas Pieters, have locked horns on the second spot. The two discussed their strategy in the post-round press conference before Sunday’s play.

When asked how they would tackle Koepka in the final round, Wolff and Pieters had a similar mindset. Pieters praised the former for being in sensational form and added that he would play his best game to grab his first LIV title.

“I have to make every part I look at, basically. I mean, Brooks is faultless today, so I assume he’s going to do the same tomorrow, and he’s going to take a very low line, I think, for us, that are behind him to win,” Thomas said.

The former Oklahoma State golfer stressed concentrating on factors that would be under his control while discussing how he would defeat Koepka in the championship round.

“I just pretty much do what I did today. I got off to a hot start, I kind of cooled off at the end, but, it’s… he’s comfortable being in the lead, he’s playing good, and I think this golf course actually suits him really well. So, I’ll do what I can control, and other than that, just see what happens.”

Wolff was formerly a part of Koepka’s Smash GC team for the 2023 season. But as a result of an apparent fallout between the two golfers, Wolff was kicked out of the team. Brooks Koepka called the golfer out for being too difficult to play with and even went ahead and questioned his form. His statements, however, came as a shock to Wolff, as he had never felt that the Smash GC captain had any problems with him. Wolff even went on to justify that his form had been deteriorating for long and he was struggling mentally.

However, ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf season, Matthew Wolff was signed by Bubba Watson‘s RangeGoats GC. He now has a fantastic opportunity to upend his former skipper on Sunday at the LIV Singapore tournament and establish his mettle in his eyes.

Matthew Wolff and Thomas Pieters reveal things they do to take their mind off a golf event

It’s common to observe athletes engaging in non-sport-related activities to decompress before an important event. Pieters and Wolff were questioned about things they did to take their minds off at the Sentosa Golf Club. While the former was pretty sarcastic with his answer, Wolff was much clearer with his leisure time activities.

“Adam stayed in this office, though, so I just went and took a nap in his bed. (laughs) It’s literally 40 yards that way,” Pieters said.

Wolff revealed that his brother was in the town to watch him play. So, he spent most of his time with his brother and they ended up talking about a lot of things.

Both the RangeGoats GC players will start their LIV Singapore final round at 09:15 am. While Pieters is part of Group No. 11 and will tee off at the 11th hole, Wolff will tee off at the 17th hole and is part of Group No. 17. They will certainly try to play their best on Sunday to overcome Brooks Koepka and win their first LIV title on the league.