Min Woo Lee’s Stellar $223,788 Triumph at the at the Australian PGA Championship
Suchita Chakraborty
|Published November 28, 2023
The Australian PGA Championship, which was taking place at Royal Queensland GC, has declared its winner. Min Woo Lee is the latest victor of the DP World Tour event, with a total of 20-under par. Not only did he bag the title, but he also received a hefty winner’s paycheck of $223,788. On Sunday, he shot 3-under 68 to seal his victory against Rikuya Hoshino, who stood at 17-under par after the end of four rounds. Thus, missing the first position by three strokes.
Lee carded a total of five birdies in the final round. Although the highlight of the day was the 50-meter chip-in on hole nine. After displaying a stellar performance at the location, he had a whopping share of the total purse, AU $340, 000. Also, this is the fourth victory of his professional career. The second-place holder, Rikuya, settled for $144,158.80.
Nearly following Lee, Marc Leishman, and Curtis Luck sealed the third and fourth positions. Leishman, with 16 under, collected $82,697.64. Then, Curtis, with 15 under, bagged $65,600.64. Next on the list is Joaquin Niemann, with 13 under, who bagged a total paycheck of $55,619.66. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the entire payout chart for a better understanding.
2023 Australian PGA Championship: Prize money list
- . Min Woo Lee: $223,788.00
- 2. Rikuya Hoshino: $144,158.80
- 3. Marc Leishman: $82,679.64
- 4. Curtis Luck: $65,600.64
- 5. Joaquin Niemann: $55,619.66
- 6. Adam Scott: $45,976.65
- T7. Todd Sinnott: $29,101.48
- T7. Frank Kennedy: $29,101.48
- T7. Rafa Cabrera Bello: $29,101.48
- T7. Cam Davis: $29,101.48
- T7. Joel Moscatel: $29,101.48
- T7. Lucas Herbert: $29,101.48
- T13. Ryo Hisatsune: $20,634.86
- T13. Connor Syme: $20,634.86
- T15. Calum Hill: $18,511.64
- T15. Maverick Antcliff: $18,511.64
- T15. Michael Hendry: $18,511.64
- T18. Lukas Nemecz: $16,013.92
- T18. Alex Fitzpatrick: $16,013.92
- T18. David Micheluzzi: $16,013.92
- T18. Jeffrey Guan: $16,013.92
- T22. Jack Thompson: $13,645.96
- T22. Matthew Griffin: $13,645.96
- T22. Richard Mansell: $13,645.96
- T22. Cameron John: $13,645.96
- T22. Andrew Kelly: $13,645.96
- T22. John Lyras: $13,645.96
- T22. Sam Brazel: $13,645.96
- T29. John Catlin: $11,529.85
- T29. Pietro Bovari: $11,529.85
- T29. Nick Voke: $11,529.85
- T29. Connor McKinney: $11,529.85
- T33. Haraldur Magnus: $9,435.72
- T33. Robert MacIntyre: $9,435.72
- T33. Lachlan Barker: $9,435.72
- T33. Scott Strange: $9,435.72
- T33. Brett Rumford: $9,435.72
- T33. Hayden Hopewell: $9,435.72
- T33. Grant Forrest: $9,435.72
- T40. Adrian Meronk: $7,489.50
- T40. Jack Murdoch: $7,489.50
- T40. Justin Warren: $7,489.50
- T40. Elvis Smylie: $7,489.50
- T40. Andrew Dodt: $7,489.50
- T40. Josh Geary: $7,489.50
- T40. Lawry Flynn: $7,489.50
- T47. Dillon Hart: $6,032.21
- T47. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: $6,032.21
- T47. Kazuki Higa: $6,032.21
- T47. Ben Eccles: $6,032.21
- T51. Jordan Zunic: $5,118.34
- T51. Derek Ackerman: $5,118.34
- T51. Haydn Barron: $5,118.34
- T54. Anthony Choat: $4,204.46
- T54. Samuel Eaves: $4,204.46
- T54. Kyle Michel: $4,204.46
- T54. Laurie Canter: $4,204.46
- T54. Brett Coletta: $4,204.46
- T54. Andrew Martin: $4,204.46
- T54. Andrew Campbell: $4,204.46
- T61. Julian Suri: $3,348.71
- T61. Josh Armstrong: $3,348.71
- T61. Aaron Wilkin: $3,348.71
- T61. Jason Scrivener: $3,348.71
- T61. Daniel Hillier: $3,348.71
- T61. Conor Purcell: $3,348.71
- T67. Adam Bland: $2,754.40
- T67. Daniel Gale: $2,754.40
- T67. Tom McKibbin: $2,754.40
- T70. Austin Bautista: $2,070.53
- T70. David Horsey: $2,070.53
- T70. Geoff Ogilvy: $2,070.53
- T70. Rod Pampling: $2,070.53
- T70. Sung Jin Yeo: $2,070.53
- 75. James Marchesani: $1,952.69
- T76. Kade McBride: $1,948.11
- T76. James Gibellini: $1,948.11
- T76. Jak Carter: $1,948.11
- T76. Simon Hawkes: $1,948.11
- 80. Matthew Millar: $1,936.99
