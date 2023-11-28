Min Woo Lee’s Stellar $223,788 Triumph at the at the Australian PGA Championship

The Australian PGA Championship, which was taking place at Royal Queensland GC, has declared its winner. Min Woo Lee is the latest victor of the DP World Tour event, with a total of 20-under par. Not only did he bag the title, but he also received a hefty winner’s paycheck of $223,788. On Sunday, he shot 3-under 68 to seal his victory against Rikuya Hoshino, who stood at 17-under par after the end of four rounds. Thus, missing the first position by three strokes.

Lee carded a total of five birdies in the final round. Although the highlight of the day was the 50-meter chip-in on hole nine. After displaying a stellar performance at the location, he had a whopping share of the total purse, AU $340, 000. Also, this is the fourth victory of his professional career. The second-place holder, Rikuya, settled for $144,158.80.

Nearly following Lee, Marc Leishman, and Curtis Luck sealed the third and fourth positions. Leishman, with 16 under, collected $82,697.64. Then, Curtis, with 15 under, bagged $65,600.64. Next on the list is Joaquin Niemann, with 13 under, who bagged a total paycheck of $55,619.66. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the entire payout chart for a better understanding.

2023 Australian PGA Championship: Prize money list