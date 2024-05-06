$3 Million Winners Ripper GC Talk About Their Future Plans After Back-to-Back Victories In LIV Golf Events

LIV Golf Singapore is concluded with Brooks Koepka winning his fourth title and Rippers GC claiming their second back-to-back title. Cam Smith-led team would surely be in the seventh sky after the sensational efforts at Sentosa Golf Club. They were rewarded with a $5 million paycheck and later were spotted in a post-round press conference. The all-Australian team spoke about Smith’s leadership, team culture, and plans moving forward in the 2024 season.

Ripper GC’s Matt Jones finished T37 on the leaderboard after the final round. When asked how he felt winning two consecutive team championship titles, he labeled themselves playing like “Maximus Decimus Meridius.”

“It’s amazing. Last week was a very special week for us, but to come out here this week and do it again, it’s really special. This team, they play like Maximus Decimus Meridius, and it was just amazing just to be part of it”

Cam Smith and his mate Marc Leishman finished tied runner-ups at the LIV Golf Singapore. Had they not played exceptional golf at Sentosa Golf Club, Rippers GC would not have been on the podium for celebration.

At the Adelaide Invitational, Smith was the worst scorer for his team. When asked about his performance, he expressed his gratitude to help the team win and be the best scorer for his side. The Australian was also hopeful to carry forward his form until the end of the season.

“I think it was nice to be on the other side of that. Last week, I was the worst scorer of the whole group, and today was the best scorer… I felt like I was dragging a little bit last week, but, yeah, it was a really good game… I just need to kind of match everything up like I did today for the rest of the season, and I’m sure myself and this team will be up there.”

Smith also addressed the question about the plans his team has ahead of the LIV Golf Houston. He stated that they had played at the golf course earlier and would try to keep their “momentum rolling.”

Ripper GC’s newest member reveals his feelings about playing under Cam Smith

Earlier in the 2024 season, the Ripper GC signed Lucas Herbert into their all-Australian squad. Although he did not have the best of best performances so far, the 28-year-old has managed to finish four times inside the top 25. At LIV Golf Singapore, he finished T27 and helped his team win their second consecutive title.

When the interviewer asked Herbert how he felt about his addition. The Australian praised his teammates and acknowledged not being at the top of his game. However, he reasoned that Smith was a leader who would never criticize his fellow teammates and was always confident of their strengths.

“I don’t think I can take all the credit for why Ripper GC is playing so well… I’d say there’s a reason Cam’s a captain too!” Herbert added by saying, “I mean, he’s pretty cruisy. We don’t have to answer to too much. I think as long as all of us are practicing and working at things the right way… He trusts all of us to get all our work done…”

Ripper GC and the entire LIV Golf will return at the Houston Invitational in June 2024. Before that, some players would head to Valhalla for the PGA Championship. Meanwhile, Cam Smith’s men would take some much-needed rest and will hope to make it three out of three at Golf Club of Houston next.