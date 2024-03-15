‘Most Of The Time I’d Agree But Not This Instance’: PGA Tour Pro Defends The Players Course After Fans Target It For Softer Conditions

Michael Kim walks down from the tee box of 11 on the Pete Dye Stadium Course during Round 3 of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim has come out in support of The Players Championship host Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass. After the first round of the prestigious flagship tournament, Pete Dye’s designed course saw fans criticizing it for its soft and gentle play. The opening round saw multiple low scores from players which forced the fans to question its friendly setup.

Advertisement

The Florida-based golf course is historically known for its faster playing conditions which forces the players to be more accurate and precise while driving and deciding a shot. But as the tournament has shifted to March from its previous schedule in May, the conditions are not that wet and there is a lack of firmness on the course.

PGA Tour Pro Michael Kim Backs The Players Championship Course On Social Media

After the end of Thursday’s play, multiple fans jumped into X (formerly Twitter) to criticize TPC Sawgrass’s easier playing conditions. One of the users criticized the 17th hole for being lenient with the approach. The same hole saw Ryan Fox record a historic feat at The Players Championship. Also, multiple golfers were quite fortunate to land on rough or green.

Advertisement

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim immediately entered the comment section of the X user and defended the Florida course. He wrote,

“Most of the time I’d agree but not this instance. Greens are too soft and fast and that bank is too steep plus wind in the face.”



Further on, another X user questioned the usage of the drop zone on the 17th hole. This hole is historically known to test the golfer’s skillset as most of the time he would sink the ball into the water. However, Michael Kim had a different opinion. He stated that there are high chances of landing the ball into the rough or closer to the hole than hitting it inside the water.

Advertisement



The controversy regarding the benign play at The Players Championship course started after Adam Scott found himself safe on the 12th hole, all thanks to the thick round beside the greens that held the ball from falling into the water.

Well, the course design and play do not quite matter a lot as the tournament is already underway. Even if it gets low scoring throughout the four days play, only the best player will lift the prestigious title on Sunday.